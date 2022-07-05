One of the beauties of sports is what is given back in return for hard work.
Science Hill track coach Anthony Jones found that out recently with his induction into the Great Illiana Sports Hall of Fame.
The Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame is designed to honor outstanding athletic achievement by athletes, coaches, teams and others from 50 high schools and Danville Area Community College in eastern Illinois and western Indiana.
“The strange thing is that last year, one of the inductees reached out to me and I ran the summer AAU track with her brother. I got nominated and I was able to get in this year,” Jones said. “The area included in this is huge, so for me to get in is really an honor. To be in the same place with all of the legends from the area is truly amazing.”
Jones was a standout for Danville High in Illinois back some 30 years ago.
He was a six-time all-state athlete, won the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year award for best male track and field athlete and finished his prep career with school records in the 100 (10.10), 200 (21.0) and 400 (48.2).
Indoors, he owned the 55-meter dash (6.1), 200 (22.12), 400 (49.3) and was part of the 4x400 relay record (3:26.72).
As of last year, Jones was still listed as the 13th-fastest prep sprinter of all-time.
COLLEGE DAYS AND BEYOND
Jones went on to compete for the University of Illinois, which is about a 35-minute drive from Danville.
As a senior in 1994, the Fighting Illini defeated Ohio State for the Big Ten outdoor title.
Jones lit up the track that day as he set the Big Ten championship meet record by running the 100 dash in 10.10 seconds.
That mark remained untouched until 2018 when Purdue’s Waseem Williams tied the meet record in the finals.
Jones finished as a four-time All-America and held the school record in the 100 and 200 while owning a share of the 4x200 relay mark.
After college, Jones reached the semifinals of the 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials in Atlanta, but failed to advance with an eighth-place finish in the first semifinal.
The 2000 Olympics were to be held in Sydney, Australia. In 1997, he decided to move to Johnson City and become a part of Flynn Sports Management, managed by Ray Flynn, and begin his pursuit of going to Sydney.
Jones was a force on the track and one of the top sprinters in the country, especially in the 60-meter indoor dash.
He did break the elusive 10-second barrier for 100 meters once in a race in Knoxville, but it was wind-aided. Still, 9.95 is pretty impressive for someone who says the 200 is his best event.
“I don’t really talk about it all that much and there are some that do know,” he said. “Most do not know the real Anthony Jones. Most don’t know what I accomplished in the grand scheme of things. That’s my nature — being calm and quiet about my accomplishments.”
INDUCTION
Getting into any hall of fame is an honor, but for Jones to be inducted into his local one holds a special place in his heart.
“To see everything come full circle is a real blessing,” he said. “I can just think about the little boy living in public housing and stealing wood pegs to make hurdles to practice when I was 7 or 8 years old.”
This year was the second class of inductees and featured 54 individuals and 15 teams.
“My sprint coach was also honored because he coached golf for a long time at Danville,” Jones said. “When I got a chance to talk to him afterwards, one of the first things that came out of his mouth was he was glad I was coaching.
“He said that the ferocity of being on the track when I was an athlete was perfect for coaching.”