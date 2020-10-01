Coaches sometimes talk about their teams being like family, but for Science Hill girls soccer it’s a genetic reality.
The Lady Hilltoppers have five sets of siblings in the program, including two sets of twins. The 10 sisters comprise 25 percent of the 40-girl team.
And get this: The sisters all get along nicely.
“All of these girls have good relationships with each other, which is very helpful,” said head coach David Strickland. “They encourage each other and tell each other, ‘Good job.’ They help each other. It’s almost counterintuitive when you think of siblings, but we’ve not witnessed (problems) one time.”
Science Hill has been impressive on the field this season, running out to a record of 10-2-1 overall with a 5-0 mark in the conference. And Strickland said the sisterly presence has helped the team overall.
“They have a common goal,” Strickland said. “It’s a unique thing, and something we discovered after we put the roster together. I’ve never had this many sisters involved in one program.”
Senior Sarah Luna and sophomore Ellie Luna are both on the varsity. Also on the varsity are junior Taylor Jones and freshman Riley Jones. Senior Katie Wilson is a member of the varsity while freshman Molly Wilson is on the junior varsity.
The sets of twins are all junior-varsity freshmen: Casey Blocker and Sydney Blocker along with Dakota Ward and Cassidy Ward.
Strickland said the Luna sisters have been key parts of this year’s team.
“Sarah has played a big role over her four years,” he said. “Ellie has been a mainstay for our side this year. She plays right in front of Sarah in our system and they complement each other so well. You can see it in the run of the game, chemistry we didn’t teach. That’s just innate between them in their ability to find each other.”
The Jones sisters transferred from a strong soccer program at Greeneville.
“They are complete players,” Strickland said. “Taylor is a midfielder and Riley is a left-footed striker. Taylor really dropped into the program in the position we needed help because we graduated so many people. Riley was injured at the first of the season, but she has come on from there. Their personalities are so different, but they fit into our squad.”
Strickland noticed a connection between the Wilson sisters before he knew they were related.
“During tryouts, Molly was new to our program,” Strickland said. “I told one of the coaches: ‘That girl runs just like Katie Wilson.’ He said, ‘That’s her sister.’ They have the exact same gait when they run. Those two girls always have a smile and are always positive.”
The Ward sisters are home grown, and their dad is one of the owners of the Tri-Cities Otters soccer team.
“They are taller girls and are both very hard working,” Strickland said. “They are very open and coachable, really good kids to be around.”
The Blockers moved to Johnson City from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
“Casey is a center back while Sydney is a striker,” Strickland said. “They play two different positions and bring different things to the team.”