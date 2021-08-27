The Cloudland running game was a force on Friday night.
The Highlanders used over 400 yards of rushing to take a 54-22 Region 1-A victory over Unaka at Goddard Field.
With the win, Cloudland improved to 2-0 on the year and in region play, while Unaka fell to 1-1.
As a team, Cloudland tallied 410 yards on the ground with Caleb Sluder leading the way with 132 yards, including two touchdowns, on 13 carries.
Seth Birchfield tallied 129 yards and two of his three TDs on 11 rushes.
CLOUDLAND RUSHING ATTACK EARLY
The ‘Landers wasted no time setting the tone for the evening as CHS used six plays on the opening drive to cover 60 yards. Sluder capped the drive with a 14-yard touchdown.
After the Cloudland defense forced the Unaka offense off the field, the ‘Landers capitalized on a low punt snap as Birchfield produced an 8-yard scoop and score.
Birchfield gave Cloudland a 22-0 lead after a quarter of play with a 2-yard scoring run.
Unaka got on the board early in the second quarter with Landon Ramsey hitting Devin Ramsey for a 36-yard touchdown pass. Jamol Blamo added the two-point conversion.
The ‘Landers, however, quickly retaliated as Birchfield found the end zone from 45 yards out.
Cloudland pushed the lead to 46-8 by the half on a 25-yard scoring strike from Camden Peppers to Gage McKinney and a 58-yard Sluder TD romp.
UNAKA ADDS THIRD-QUARTER SCORES
The Rangers were able to find some offensive footing early in the third quarter as Cloudland rotated players into its lineup.
Caleb Lydick caught a 51-yard pass from L. Ramsey, and Isiah White caught a 21-yard touchdown to cap the Unaka scoring.
Cloudland’s final score of the evening came off a 9-yard carry from Kyle Birchfield.
LEADERS
Blamo finished the night with 31 yards on nine carries for Unaka, while JT Thomas had 28 yards on four carries.
L. Ramsey was 9-of-20 for 163 yards and three touchdowns with Lydick and D. Ramsey tallying 61 and 51 receiving yards, respectively.
K. Birchfield added 79 yards on 12 carries for the ‘Landers.
UP NEXT
Cloudland returns to the road next Friday with a non-conference tilt at Rockwood, while the Rangers will have a bye week before hosting Twin Springs (Va.) on Sept. 10.