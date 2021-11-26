ROAN MOUNTAIN—Cloudland came up heartbreakingly short on Friday night.
The Highlanders saw their season come to close with a 30-22 loss to South Pittsburg after the Pirates scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter in the Class 1A semifinals at a frigid Orr Field.
Cloudland finishes the season with a 12-2 mark. Now 10-2, South Pitt plays McKenzie for the state title next Friday at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium.
Cloudland's run game was as potent as it has been all season as Caleb Sluder ran for 180 yards while Seth Birchfield added 177.
The Highlander defense held Class A Mr. Football finalist De'Andre Kelly to just 67 yards on the ground. Kelly added 61 receiving yards.
'LANDERS IN CONTROL EARLY
The postseason jitters got both squads on opening drives as they exchanged quick fumbles.
Cloudland settled down on its second possession by going 81 yards on 13 plays. Sluder capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
That gave CHS a 6-0 lead after a quarter of play.
The Cloudland defense came up big on fourth down, and Sluder pushed the lead when he broke free for a 65-yard score.
Birchfield added the two-point conversion as Cloudland jumped out to a 14-0 lead.
The teams traded possessions before South Pitt got on the board when Reginald Hunter caught a 28-yard pass from Richard Hunter to close the CHS lead to 14-7 at the half.
QUICK SECOND-HALF START
The Pirates evened things up quickly to open the third quarter.
South Pitt went 54 yards on four plays and evened the score up when Kelly scored on a 14-yard run.
CLOUDLAND RESPONDS
The 'Landers, however, weren't phased.
CHS went 70 yards and scored when Birchfield added a 3-yard touchdown and two-point conversion.
After a fumble recovery by the Cloudland defense, CHS moved the ball inside the South Pitt 5 to open the quarter, but was unable to convert a fourth down.
FOURTH-QUARTER BATTLE
The Pirates' offense carried over the momentum from their defense as Kelly scored on a 35-yard pass from Hunter.
After a fumble on the ensuing kick, South Pitt struck in four plays as Racash Tipton caught a 40-yard pass from Hunter to put the Pirates on top.
Cloudland continued to battle but was unable to rally after crossing midfield.