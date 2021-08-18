First-year Cloudland football coach Zac Benfield is looking for balance with the Highlanders this season.

“We want by mid-October to be balanced, at least 60-40, run-pass,” Benfield said. “I think we can score a lot of points this year. We have a strong line, a smart quarterback and athletic wide receivers. Put all that together and we should be OK.

Zac Benfield

“It’s Cloudland and we will be run-heavy, but I think we’re going to throw it more than people are used to.”

There’s little doubt the Highlanders will be run-heavy at the start with Seth Birchfield, who rushed for more than 1,200 yards last season, leading the way. Caleb Sluder will also have his share of carries with fullbacks Coy Laney and Levi Caroway providing the blocks.

Chase Shell gives the ’Landers athleticism at quarterback, along with backup Camden Peppers, a transfer from Georgia. The receivers, which Benfield spoke of, include Gage McKinney, Dylan Shell, Elijah McKinney and Kyle Birchfield.

Jacob Isaacs is a versatile player, tight end in some formations and the starting center at other times. Landon Johnson is at center when Isaacs is lined up at tight end. Other linemen include tackles Eli Benfield and Silas Burleson. Guards are Dylan McClellan and Jacob Street. Johnson will fill in at other spots on the line.

Cloudland uses the 4-3 as its base defense with Maverick Simerly and Isaacs as two ends who like to get after the opposing quarterback. Street and McClellan are the defensive tackles.

Seth Birchfield and Sluder bring speed at outside linebackers with Laney playing the key middle linebacker role. In the backfield, Elijah McKinney and Cayden Clark are the corners with Gage McKinney and Chase Shell safeties.

Peppers is handling the kicking duties while Sluder does punting. Birchfield and Sluder are the primary return men.

Although the Highlanders went 7-5, winning the Region 1-A title and advancing to the second round of the playoffs, the goals are to do even better in this football-crazed community.

“There is a lot of pressure, but there’s a lot of support as well,” Benfield said. “I have the kids to be successful. We have football players who want to get better. Some of the pressure is off in my eyes because we have kids willing to work.

“I’m not big on the moral (victory) stuff like ‘if we’re as good as we can be, we will be OK.’ What we as coaches demand out of the kids, sometimes the kids don’t demand out of themselves. These kids have had the switch of mindset that they understand we’re here to practice with a purpose.”

Benfield, a Cloudland alum, knows the toughness that’s expected from the Roan Mountain community. The kids crave that hard-nosed style of coaching.

“A lot of places you can’t push kids to an extent before they quit, but these kids want to be pushed and get better,” Benfield said. “It’s a blessing as a coach to be at Cloudland.”