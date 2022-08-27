The Cloudland ground attack got back on track in a big way Friday night.
The Highlanders took control of the Region 1-A race with a 46-28 victory over Unaka in a Carter County clash at Orr Field.
Gage McKinney powered the ‘Lander attack as the senior running back tallied four rushing touchdowns to go along with 317 rushing yards. McKinney also accounted for a 99-yard kickoff return.
As a team, Cloudland tallied 432 rushing yards.
First-half battle
The first half was a slugfest as the teams traded shots.
Cloudland got on the board first as Camden Peppers hit Cayden Clarke for a 16-yard touchdown. The score capped a 10-minute drive that included a fourth-down run from punter Jacob Street for a first down.
Unaka answered early in the second as Landon Ramsey found Jamol Blamo on fourth-and-goal for an 8-yard score to even things up at 8-8.
McKinney struck in a big way on the next Cloudland drive. With CHS facing a third-and-51, the running back escaped for a 67-yard touchdown with just under four minutes left in the half.
Blamo and the Rangers, however, answered quickly once again as Blamo scored on a 37-yard run.
The two-point conversion was unsuccessful as Cloudland held a 16-14 lead.
The final score of the half came when McKinney picked up the ensuing kickoff and zig-zagged to the end zone for a 99-yard TD.
Cloudland led 24-14 at the half.
Highlanders control the third
The ‘Landers took the momentum in the third quarter.
After the CHS defense stopped Unaka on fourth down inside the red zone, the Highlander offense went 13 plays. On the drive’s final play, McKinney found the end zone on a short score.
Cloudland jumped on a fumble on the ensuing kick and McKinney hit paydirt again for a 2-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Unaka battles back
The Rangers didn’t go away quietly.
Ramsey and Takoda Freeman connected for a 29-yard touchdown early in the fourth, then Unaka recovered an onside kick.
A quick drive was capped off by a Blamo score from 6 yards out, but Cloudland held on the two-point conversion to keep it at a two-possession game.
Cloudland capped off the scoring as McKinney scored from 9 yards out with two minutes remaining.
Leaders
Kyle Birchfield supplies 71 yards on 13 carries for Cloudland. Peppers finished the night 4-of-6 passing for 50 yards.
Ramsey was 18-of-27 for 221 yards, while Blamo led the Unaka rushing attack with 101 yards on four carries.
Both teams saw penalties mount up as each squad had over 100 yards in infractions on double-digit flags.
Up next
Both squads move back into non-conference play as Cloudland hosts Rockwood and Unaka draws a visit from Harlan (Ky.).