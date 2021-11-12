ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Highlander express kept on rolling Friday night.
Seth Birchfield accounted for 233 yards and six touchdowns as Cloudland cruised to a 60-16 victory over Oakdale in the Class A playoffs.
With the win, Cloudland will host Coalfield next Friday night in what will be the Highlanders’ first quarterfinal appearance since reaching the 2002 semifinals.
In addition to Birchfield’s big night, Caleb Sluder finished with 133 yards and a score.
FIRST-HALF DOMINANCE
It was all Cloudland from the opening kickoff.
It only took the Highlanders five offensive plays to find the end zone as Birchfield scored his first touchdown of the night from 38 yards out, then added a 2-point conversion.
The teams traded possessions before Cloudland struck again when Birchfield scored from 27 yards out. Camden Peppers hit Gage McKinney for the 2-point conversion and CHS held a 16-0 lead after a quarter of play.
The Cloudland rushing attack kept on trucking in the second quarter as Birchfield added two scores to go with a Sluder touchdown.
The Eagles were able to get on the board in the final minute of the half to trim the halftime lead to 38-8.
NO DOUBT
Any thoughts of a comeback were quickly erased.
Back-to-back Cloudland sacks sent Oakdale backward on the opening drive of the third quarter and forced a punt from the visitors.
The CHS offense didn’t miss a beat as Birchfield scored once again — this time from eight yards out.
Peppers connected with Gage McKinney for a 35-yard touchdown before Birchfield added a 40-yard score.
OTHER LEADERS
Peppers, who was playing in place of Chase Shell — Shell was injured last week — went 3 of 5 for 46 yards with McKinney having one catch for 35 yards.
As a team, Cloudland had 407 yards of total offense.
Jacob Street had an interception and a sack, while Cayden Cordell also had an interception
Maverick Simerly had two sacks on the night.
The Eagles’ Elisha Davis was 5 of 19 passing for 144 yards.
UP NEXT
The ’Landers look to punch a ticket to the state semifinals against Coalfield. The Yellow Jackets advanced with a 41-6 victory over Midway.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.