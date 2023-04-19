Spring sports are racing full speed toward postseason play, so it’s time to take a look at the area’s statistical leaders.
Included in the mix are third cousins: West Ridge’s Wade Witcher and Sullivan East’s Jake Witcher. There is plenty of contact from the Witchers, who rank No. 2 and No. 3 in Northeast Tennessee for batting average.
Wade, a senior for the Wolves, is hitting .548 while Jake, a senior for the Patriots, stands at .544. Wade’s teammate, Andrew Hoover, is the area’s leading hitter with a .595 batting average.
Also included this week for baseball are home run and RBI leaders on the batting side with wins and strikeouts for pitchers.
Science Hill’s Nate Conner leads in homers (8) and RBIs (33). Conner and teammate Ryan Smith are tied for the area lead in wins with six, along with Providence Academy’s Tyner Simpson — who is tied with Sullivan East’s Tyson Mitchell for the lead in strikeouts with 56.
For softball, it’s the same categories. Daniel Boone’s Maci Masters leads in homers (10) and RBIs (42) while Tennessee High’s Ashley Worley is the top hitter at .569.
North Greene’s Campbell Gaby leads with 11 wins while Volunteer’s Addyson Fisher is tops with 133 strikeouts.
And for soccer, leaders in goals scored are listed (left for the desktop version) and below (mobile version). Volunteer’s Cameron Cox leads the class with 22 goals.
Listed players either reached a benchmark for the category, or are their team’s leader.