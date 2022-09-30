BLOUNTVILLE — Hurricane Ian brought a psychedelic sky that turned into a non-stop rain just after kickoff on Friday, when homestanding West Ridge grooved to a 42-14 victory over winless Willam Blount in Region 1-6A play at the Evelyn Rafalowski Complex Center.
The Wolves (3-3, 1-2) had their way most of the evening and claimed a methodical win with old-school football, getting behind their running game to help produce nearly 500 yards of offense and nary a turnover.
West Ridge finished with 498 total offensive yards, 388 of those on the ground.
“First conference win, really big and hopefully that’s going to get us going back in the right direction,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “We needed it, we needed it. Our guys just continue to improve.”
FOUR-HEADED MONSTER
The Wolves used a number of offensive sets with their backfield, and the combination of quarterback Trey Frazier, fullback Kaleb McClain and wingbacks Cale Bryant and Chase Gill was simply more than the Governors could handle.
“Our option game, it’s improved a lot,” Hilton said. “We hope to continue to get better at it, and that’s a lot to ask a sophomore quarterback to do. But I’ll tell ya, he’s got a lot of nice leaders at running backs to be with him out there, and I’m proud of him and the job he did tonight reading our option game.”
Frazier turned in a terrific outing, running 11 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns while completing 5 of 7 passes for another 110 yards. His 68-yard touchdown dash on the first play of the third quarter made it a 28-7 game and set the Wolves on their path to a runaway win.
McClain, a senior, impressed as well with 179 yards on 24 carries and a 2-yard touchdown run to open the scoring less than five minutes into the game.
Bryant, a senior, scored on runs of 9 and 10 yards with the jet sweep and finished with 52 yards on eight tries. Gill didn’t reach the end zone, but the junior ran it seven times for 57 yards, 35 of which came on the Wolves’ opening scoring drive following a three-and-out series from William Blount.
West Ridge ran most of its plays with Frazier under center instead of in the gun, and that’s something that seemed to simplify the Wolves’ attack.
“I don’t know if it simplifies it because we’re still asking (Frazier) to read all that stuff, but it gives us our best option to get the ball into all those guys’ hands,” said Hilton. “We’ll still get in the gun, but I think we’ve settled into our identity.”
West Ridge also got two receptions for 75 yards from Sawyer Tate, including a 55-yarder to set up a 3-yard Frazier TD run that upped the margin to 35-7.
GOVERNORS TRY TO HANG
William Blount, which has now had to endure 15 straight losing seasons, tied the game at 7 on a 19-yard scoring pass from quarterback Brett Cortez to Tyler Ellis with 4:52 left in the first quarter.
However, Bryant and Frazier scored their first touchdowns over the last 10 minutes of the second period, helping the Wolves to a 21-7 edge at halftime.
“I’m proud of the way we played in the second and fourth quarters and I feel like our conditioning is really good,” Hilton said. “I liked our second- half response.”
The Governors (0-7, 0-3) picked up a touchdown in the game’s final 30 seconds on a 3-yard run by running back Trenton Pierce.
William Blount finished with 228 total offensive yards, Cortez producing 76 through the air and 24 on the ground for an even 100 yards for the game.