JONESBOROUGH — West Ridge baseball coach Michael Hoover could already tell Tuesday would go better, having seen his players take batting practice immediately after school.
And it showed. The Wolves scored four runs in the first inning and quickly seized control, rebounding with a 10-4 win at David Crockett.
The Wolves (18-6, 6-5 Big 5), who accumulated six hits in Monday’s loss at Dobyns-Bennett, got five consecutive singles in the first inning. In fact, West Ridge’s first six batters got on base.
“They had a little different look about them,” Hoover said. “They knew what was in front of them, and they came out and did what they needed to do.”
As a result, West Ridge now controls its own destiny for the No. 2 seed in the District 1-4A tournament. A win over Daniel Boone Thursday night would clinch it, while a loss could potentially force a three-way tie depending on Dobyns-Bennett’s Wednesday contest at Crockett (4-22, 0-11).
EVERYONE INVOLVED
All nine batters played a role in West Ridge’s 16 hits. Drew Hoover and Wade Witcher both hit 3-for-5, with Avery Horne going 3-for-4 from the eight hole and Carter Gibson adding two singles.
Hoover and Witcher drove in three runs with back-to-back singles in the third for an 8-2 lead. Horne’s RBI base hit made it 9-2 in the fourth, and Jack Sarginger scored West Ridge’s final run on a sixth-inning sacrifice fly.
“Much better approaches tonight,” Hoover said. “You get runners in scoring position, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get runs in.”
CARSON IN COMMAND
Carson Tate went the distance on the mound, ending the game with his second strikeout. He allowed two earned runs on five hits and walked six, in addition to his leadoff double in the second inning. He scattered three hits and pitched four scoreless innings after Crockett had pulled within 5-2.
“Just a gutsy effort, all the way around,” Hoover said.
Isaac Cook went 2-for-3 to lead the Pioneers, who got two seventh-inning runs on an error and a fielder’s choice. Cook and Nate Walters singled in Crockett’s first two runs. AJ Ford and Connor Rary had the Pioneers’ other two hits.
Will Harris, Brayden Barr, Hunter Wexler and Sarginger all singled for West Ridge.
UP NEXT
David Crockett entertains Dobyns-Bennett at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.