If there was any doubt who is Science Hill’s biggest challenger in the Big Five Conference, it was settled Tuesday night as West Ridge finished off a two-game sweep of Daniel Boone with a 6-2 baseball decision at Mabe Field.
It was the fourth straight league win for West Ridge, which improved to 13-3 and 5-2 in the Big Five.
“It’s just a great group of guys,” West Ridge head coach Michael Hoover said. “They came out with a great attitude. They’re unselfish more than anything. They’re willing to do whatever is asked, and they’re coachable. They want to be successful, and they work hard and pull for each other.”
It was another tough setback for Daniel Boone (8-7) as the Trailblazers lost their fifth straight game overall and fell to 2-4 in the conference.
“We’re struggling and spinning a little bit,” Boone head coach Scott Hagy said. “We can’t get the big hit when we need to. We’re battling ourselves some right now. I have some guys who are pressing a little bit. They need to relax and play and have some fun.”
OUT OF THE GATES
West Ridge hurt Boone with a first-inning three spot. A bases-loaded walk to Carter Osborne plated the first run before Brayden Barr delivered a two-run single.
“I was very happy with the way our guys came out tonight,” Hoover said. “We know the kind of team Boone is. Being able to score early put some pressure on them.”
Boone got an RBI double from Griffen Jones in the bottom of the first inning and cut it to 3-2 on Aiden Roller’s second-inning RBI hit.
However, aided by a pair of fielding misplays by the Trailblazers, West Ridge added two runs in the third inning. Barr had an RBI single and Avery Horne added a sacrifice fly.
ON THE MOUND
Wade Witcher worked the first four innings, allowing only two runs with seven hits, no walks and three strikeouts.
Carson Tate’s relief effort was brilliant. He allowed only one baserunner, on a hit by pitch, and struck out four batters over three innings.
“Wade gave us a great outing and kept them off balance,” Hoover said. “Carson came in and got out of tough situation, and the defense made some great plays out there.”
LEADING THE WAY
Five different West Ridge players had multi-hit games.
Barr was the pacesetter with two hits and three runs batted in. Andrew Hoover, Witcher, Will Harris and Jack Sarginger added two hits apiece.
For Boone, Roller was the only player with multiple hits. He suffered the loss on the mound, giving up 11 hits in five innings with four earned runs.