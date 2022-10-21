BRISTOL — West Ridge was headed to nowheresville Friday night, but the visiting Wolves eventually found their way in the second half and rolled to a 29-12 non-conference football win over Tennessee High at the Stone Castle.

The result leaves both teams with 4-5 records heading into regular-season finales next week.

