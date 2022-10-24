When it comes to dissecting Friday’s matchup between Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill this week, rising to the forefront is strength of schedule.
The Hilltoppers’ four losses came against Anderson County, Powell, Maryville and Daniel Boone — teams with a combined record of 31-5 and all are ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications.
In those same weeks, Dobyns-Bennett played Volunteer, David Crockett, Greeneville and Oak Ridge – teams with a combined record of 19-18 and only the Greene Devils are a ranked opponent. And Greeneville defeated the Indians by one point.
Clearly, Science Hill has played a tougher schedule. But then again, strength of schedule won’t complete a pass, get a first down, or find the end zone.
That’s not to say playing tough opponents doesn’t matter. In this case, it means the Hilltoppers have prepared themselves for a tough opponent like Dobyns-Bennett. They can enter the game believing they have the capability of finding a way to win. And in high school sports, that’s an important starting point.
Of course, the Indians come into the game — which will decide the Region 1-6A championship — confident, ranked No. 3 in the state, and a solid favorite to win.
Science Hill has enjoyed the recent edge in this rivalry, having won three in a row and nine of the last 10. But facts like that certainly add to the Indians’ hunger to return to the dominance that produced 19 straight wins from 1994-2012.
PROTECTING THE END ZONE
For the seventh time in nine games, Daniel Boone allowed one score or less with Friday’s 35-7 win over David Crockett.
The performance moved the Trailblazers to the No. 3 spot on the state’s average-points-allowed list. Their total of 6.1 per game ranks behind Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (1.3) and Freedom Prep (5.9).
Greeneville (6.8) moved up to No. 6 while Dobyns-Bennett (9.3) moved up to No. 12.
OFFENSIVE SUCCESS
Class 1A McKenzie is the state’s highest-scoring team with 48.7 points per game.
Second on the list is Class 6A Oakland (47.6) while Class 4A Haywood is No. 3 at 46.9.
Chuckey-Doak is Northeast Tennessee’s highest-scoring team with 45.1 points per game. The Black Knights are No. 10 on the state’s list.
HOW WE VOTED
How the Johnson City Press/Times News voted for the local teams in this week’s state rankings.
Class 6A — 3. Dobyns-Bennett
Class 5A — 4. Daniel Boone
Class 4A — 1. Greeneville, 8. Elizabethton
Class 3A — 5. Chuckey-Doak, 8. West Greene, 9. Unicoi County
Class 2A — 2. Hampton
Class 1A — None
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Dobyns-Bennett at Science Hill
Because of the Indians’ ability to strike opponents equally through the air or ground, they have an edge coming into this game.
D-B is averaging 177 yards rushing and 181 passing on the season. Science Hill averages 221 yards rushing and 71 passing.
Daniel Boone at Hampton
It’s an intriguing matchup Thursday between two of the top teams in the state in their respective classifications: Boone in 5A and Hampton in 2A.
It’s also an old-school matchup as both of these programs like to get to business at the line of scrimmage and play sound and tough defense.