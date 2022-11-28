It’s championship week for football teams at the state level.
And although no area team was able to punch its ticket in 2022, there are a couple of interesting notes that tie to local squads.
Here’s a look at which teams are favored for this week’s TSSAA state championship games, scheduled to be played at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium.
Class 6A
Oakland by 17 over Beech
It’s interesting to note Beech’s only loss came against Farragut, the team Science Hill blasted by 21 points in the second round of the playoffs.
With Oakland seeking its third straight title, and since no Division I school came within 14 points of beating the Patriots this year, it’s a stretch to think the Buccaneers could pull off the upset.
Class 5A
Knoxville West by 17 over Page
It looks like a clear path to the first state title since 2014 for West. Page’s body of work includes two midseason losses and three straight one-score wins in their most recent playoff games.
Meanwhile, the Rebels have outscored their playoff opponents — including David Crockett in the first round and Daniel Boone in the quarterfinals — by a combined margin of 201-49.
Class 4A
Anderson County by 7 over Pearl Cohn
The Firebirds have been on a roll since a pair of losses to open the season, and those setbacks came against a Class 6A quarterfinalist (Cane Ridge) and an undefeated Division II Class AAA finalist (Montgomery Bell Academy).
So it looks like Pearl Cohn could challenge unbeaten Anderson County. And this matchup should be the highest-scoring game among the six finals.
An interesting note from a local perspective is the Mavericks’ difficult times against Elizabethton. The Cyclones lost by one point in overtime at Anderson County in the regular season — missing a go-for-the-win 2-point conversion — and by six points in the second round of the playoffs. If the Mavericks defeat Pearl Cohn, the Cyclones could look back and realize they were just a few plays away from being a four-time state champion. They lost a shot at a third straight title with a double-overtime loss to Tullahoma in the 2021 finals.
Class 3A
Alcoa by 28 over East Nashville
The Eagles lost by 31 points to the Tornadoes in last year’s title game, and there’s not good evidence to suggest a different outcome this year.
East Nashville suffered losses in its last two regular-season contests, but bounced back to win four straight in the playoffs — including a 40-27 decision against a Smith County team that beat the Eagles in Week 11.
Class 2A
Tyner by 14 over Riverside
This is new territory for Chattanooga Tyner, which hasn’t been this far since 1997. And this is the first appearance for Riverside.
The edge goes to Tyner, which was near the top of the state rankings throughout the season. Also, Tyner’s only loss was against Alcoa.
Class 1A
McKenzie by 8 over Clay County
This is the first appearance for Clay County while McKenzie seeks to finish business left behind from last year — a tough 24-21 setback against South Pittsburg. McKenzie is 28-1 over the last two seasons.
COLLEGE SIGNING
University High soccer standout Sam McGee made his college choice official recently, landing a Division I deal with ETSU.
McGee will begin his fourth season as a starting goalkeeper this coming spring for University High.
“I am more than proud of the career Sam has put together,” said UH head coach Bracken Burns. “He has always been a highly driven player, putting in work even on his days off and always striving to improve his game. He never settles for the level he is at, and has an innate way of pushing his own level in addition to the level of those around him.”