It’s still very early for baseball and softball teams, so it’s difficult to get a read on who will rise to the top before postseason play rolls around.
Here’s a league-by-league look at what to expect as the season unfolds.
This should be a good race for the top, and it looks like Science Hill is out of the gates in the best shape.
Daniel Boone should be able to give the Hilltoppers a good chase and Dobyns-Bennett is never out of the picture. West Ridge and David Crockett have enough firepower to make noise as well.
Coming off last year’s third-place state finish and returning from Myrtle Beach this year without a loss, Tennessee High enters as the team to beat.
But Unicoi County appears to be strong enough to challenge the Vikings at the top. One of the other three teams — Elizabethton, Sullivan East and Volunteer — could become a factor as well.
South Greene is off to the quick start with four straight wins and gets the early nod at the top.
Chuckey-Doak and Happy Valley should also have a say while West Greene and Johnson County are looking to battle their way into the mix.
It could be a three-way fight for the top spot this year, with North Greene slightly ahead of the pack in the early stages.
Either Hampton or University High could force their way past the Huskies while Unaka could surprise some folks.
It’s once again a very strong league with Dobyns-Bennett standing as the team to beat.
Science Hill and Daniel Boone are very strong threats to the Lady Indians while David Crockett is also capable of making a move. West Ridge should be competitive and tough.
With a leg up in the circle, Volunteer is at the head of the class.
But Tennessee High should be right in step with the Lady Falcons. Elizabethton and Unicoi County are also in the top-level conversation while Sullivan East can’t be dismissed.
Chuckey-Doak gets the first look as the league’s top team, but Johnson County and South Greene will have their chance to disprove it.
West Greene and Happy Valley will have to earn their way into the mix.
Unaka always plays a tough schedule and should be battle tested for league games.
North Greene should be nipping at the Lady Rangers’ heels while Cloudland, Hampton and University High have some proving to do.
