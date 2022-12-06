BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge took advantage of Elizabethton’s early shooting woes from the field and the Cyclones’ late struggles at the free-throw line for a key non-conference win on Tuesday night.
Point guard Avery Horne scored 24 to lead the Wolves to a 58-45 victory over the Cyclones at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. On the defensive end, he and Wade Witcher played at the top of a tough 2-3 zone defense that Elizabethton found hard to penetrate.
Witcher, who was recognized before the game for recently scoring his 1,000th career point, finished with 18 points. In a game the Wolves (6-2) led from start to finish, Dawson Arnold added eight points.
“We were able to keep composure, get up the floor and make plays,” Horne said. “My teammates made good screens, good plays and got me open. Then, we were moving well and executing the defense. We played good team ball.”
Elizabethton (2-2) struggled mightily from the field in the first quarter, not hitting a shot until Nate Stephens dropped in a floater with 15 seconds left. The Cyclones trailed 13-3 at the end of one quarter and 31-16 at the half.
The Cyclones made several attempts to cut into the deficit in the second half, but never got the margin to single digits.
Dalton Mitchell, who found success from mid and long range, led Elizabethton with 15 points. Andrew Barnett also finished in double digits with 10 points and Mason Ball scored nine.
GIRLS
Elizabethton 71, West Ridge 37
The Lady Cyclones (5-1) put forth a dominant performance, hitting seven shots from 3-point range in the first half and racing to a 47-21 lead.
Elizabethton point guard Lina Lyon took over the game at times and finished with 17 points. Olivia Holly had the hot hand from 3-point range and totaled 14.
Reilly Whitson hit three shots behind the arc and finished with 11. Marlee Mathena also scored 11, while Renna Lane had eight.
Overall, the Lady Cyclones knocked down nine 3-point shots and held West Ridge to 27 points until late in the fourth quarter.
“The thing I was most proud of tonight, I thought we played well as a whole,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “We shared the basketball, got other people open and rebounded the ball. We were good getting teammates involved instead of 1-on-1 stuff. Their zone is tough because they’re big and can push you out to half court.
“We didn’t play last week. I don’t like not playing for a week, but it gave us time to clean up some things. We changed around some things and I thought our kids responded well.”
Emillo Monno paced the Lady Wolves (5-5) with seven points.