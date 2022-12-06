BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge took advantage of Elizabethton’s early shooting woes from the field and the Cyclones’ late struggles at the free-throw line for a key non-conference win on Tuesday night.

Point guard Avery Horne scored 24 to lead the Wolves to a 58-45 victory over the Cyclones at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. On the defensive end, he and Wade Witcher played at the top of a tough 2-3 zone defense that Elizabethton found hard to penetrate.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you