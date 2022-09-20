By the looks of the way the West Ridge volleyball team played Tuesday’s Big 5 Conference match against Science Hill, you would think the Lady Wolves are the unbeaten and overpowering team in the league.
That assumption would be wrong.
West Ridge dominated the match at the Topper Palace, sweeping the league-leading Lady Hilltoppers 25-22, 25-9 and 25-23.
It is West Ridge’s first win over Science Hill and the first conference loss for the Johnson City crew.
“The energy was something we focused on and we said that we wanted to match and exceed their levels,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “We’ve talked about trying to even the score. We always want to capitalize in conference games. Being able to hit our marks and execute the game plan was huge.”
Rylee Haynie had a solid night for West Ridge, finishing with 10 kills while Casey Wampler had nine. Faith Wilson notched 28 assists.
The Lady Wolves’ defense was stellar, led by Kari Wilson’s 15 digs. Faith Wilson also had 10 digs.
“Tonight was an example of a great team win,” Kemp said. “I am extremely proud of the girls for the way they played.”
West Ridge dominated almost from the outset, never trailing until the final set.
It would’ve been a day to be a volleyball, seeing as how West Ridge slammed balls left and right. That was exemplified in the second set as West Ridge scored 10 straight at one point, pushing what was an 8-5 lead out to 18-5.
“We did a great job taking advantage of our opportunities,” Kemp said. “In that second set, we got a lot of great opportunities and when you play a great team like Science Hill, you have to capitalize on those. At the end of the night, what it boils down to is making fewer mistakes.”
Science Hill — coming off of a 4-1 weekend at a tournament in Nashville — could never get into any offensive rhythm.
“West Ridge played really well,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “It felt like we made about 45 errors. We never really got into a rhythm. It was like we could never get anything going.”
Autumn Holmes led the way for Science Hill with 12 kills and 10 digs. Meaghan Kanady had 12 assists while Ella Neal contributed nine helpers and nine digs.
On defense, Molly Williams finished with 18 digs while Marin Ross finished with 10 digs.
“We’ve got to clean things up,” Cook said. “Tonight could’ve been because of the long weekend, but I’m not taking anything away from West Ridge. They played great and we didn’t answer back.”
