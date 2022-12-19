BLOUNTVILLE — It was all West Ridge in the Bank of Tennessee FCA Hoops Classic.
The Wolves roared out to a 29-point halftime lead and rolled to a 76-32 victory in high school basketball Monday night.
Houston Sherfey had the hot hand from long range, drilling six treys and finishing with 19 points for West Ridge. Will Harris and Dawson Arnold had 10 apiece in a balanced effort.
Cloudland got 15 points from Ryan Sexton.
BLOUNTVILLE — Behind 26 points from Cadin Tullock and 25 from Christian Derry, the Black Knights held off the determined Cyclones in the FCA event.
Elizabethton trailed by 15 points entering the final period, but rallied to make it close. The Cyclones were led by Mason Ball, who totaled 21 points. Andrew Barnett added 15 while Dalton Mitchell chipped in with 13.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Bulldogs couldn’t keep pace with the Orlando school in the First Academy Christmas tournament.
Cadon Buckles scored 17 points to pace Hampton, which fell to 7-2. Boone, which improved to 4-4, got 20 points from Omar Sims.
HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Renna Lane scored 13 points to lift the Lady Cyclones to the win.
Lina Lyon totaled 12 points while Olivia Holly added 10.
ROGERSVILLE — Leyton Frye broke free for 32 points as the Buffaloes out-gunned the Patriots.
Ethan Turner was also a force, cutting loose for 29 points for West Greene.
For Sullivan East, Masun Tate led the way with 20 points while Corbin Laisure totaled 19. Jacob Witcher chipped in with 15 points.
ROGERSVILLE — Bryson Merrill totaled 25 points to lead the Patriots to the runaway win.
For Happy Valley, James Murray led the way with 14 points.
ROGERSVILLE — Jose Roderick and Cooper Kelley each had 14 points to lead the Rebels.
For the Chiefs, Colten McClain led the way with 22 points.
ROGERSVILLE — Kayli Dunn cut loose for 19 points while Kaylee Keith added 13 to help the Lady Titans roll past the Kentucky team.
ROGERSVILLE — Macy McDavid and Kyla Howe each contributed 12 points to help lift the Lady Chiefs to the dominant win.
Marcida Moore had eight for the Lady Warriors.
