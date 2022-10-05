West Ridge romped to a three-set victory over David Crockett in Wednesday’s District 1-AAA volleyball tournament elimination game at Daniel Boone High School.

The Lady Wolves, who won 25-14, 25-18, 25-6 to advance to the regional round, will face Science Hill in Thursday’s championship match at 6 p.m. with an if necessary match to follow.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you