West Ridge romped to a three-set victory over David Crockett in Wednesday’s District 1-AAA volleyball tournament elimination game at Daniel Boone High School.
The Lady Wolves, who won 25-14, 25-18, 25-6 to advance to the regional round, will face Science Hill in Thursday’s championship match at 6 p.m. with an if necessary match to follow.
“I’m definitely proud of my girls responding after a heartbreaking loss last night,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “Both teams were coming off tough five-set matches the night before. There was a lot to play for with a spot in the district championship and a regional berth on the line. I’m proud of how the girls responded,”
Outside hitter McKensi Smith led the way with six kills, three blocks and 10 digs to lead the Lady Wolves.
“She stepped into a role of playing well all the way around,” Kemp said. “She and Parker Fischer, our two seniors, have done a good job of leadership, rallying the team and keeping the girls focused.”
Rylee Haynie also totaled six kills, while Faith Wilson dished out 21 assists. Laynie Jordan and Kari Wilson each had seven digs.
Crockett was paced by Sophia Gouge with four kills and seven digs. Brylee Tullock had the top defensive number with 18 digs, followed by Katie Onks with 16 digs. Brooklyn Dulaney ranked best on the team with six assists.
District 1-AA tournament Sullivan East 3, Volunteer 1
ERWIN — The Lady Patriots made it through a closely-contested third set for a 22-25, 25-21-28-26, 25-14 victory over the Lady Falcons.
Sullivan East is now scheduled to take on Tennessee High in Thursday’s championship match at 5:30 p.m. with an if necessary match to follow.
Jenna Hare recorded 20 kills and 13 digs in leading the Lady Patriots to the next round. Hannah Hodge had 12 kills and 19 digs.
Carly Bradford picked up 23 digs, while Kylie Hurley finished with 19.
Kyndi Hodge totaled 46 assists and 11 digs.
It came despite the best efforts of Volunteer’s Veda Barton who ended with 23 kills and 11 digs. Jaycee Cassidy recorded 12 kills and 14 digs for the Lady Falcons.
Sydney Cloud accounted for 24 assists and Lily Christian passed on 16. Alisha Lindsey finished with nine digs.
Volunteer 3, Elizabethton 0
ERWIN — The Lady Falcons advanced to the Wednesday late game with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 win over the Lady Cyclones.
Barton was the kills leader with 12, while Cassidy and Madisyn Williams each had eight. Lindsey tallied team highs with 16 digs and four aces. Cloud ended with 21 assists.
Gracie Kirsch led Elizabethton’s efforts with 12 kills and eight digs. Jayci Bowers had 21 assists and Kirsalyn Elliott ended with seven kills and seven digs.
Zyleigh Bates totaled 17 digs and Bailee VanHuss had 14 to lead the Lady Cyclones defense.