BLUFF CITY — The defense stepped up in a big way for the West Ridge girls basketball team on Saturday night.
Ultimately, the Lady Wolves came away with a dominating 63-48 win over South Greene at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome.
In the second quarter, West Ridge held a dangerous South Greene team scoreless and the offense picked it up on the other end, scoring 21 straight points to close out the period and gain command.
“I told them last night that I was very disappointed in how we played because I knew how good we can be,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “With the way we play zone defense, we were kind of worried because South Greene shoots it really well — but I think our length really bothered them.”
Lilly Bates had a big game for the Lady Wolves, netting 19 points. Fallon Taylor threw in 15 and Alexis Hood netted 10.
“Offensively, we really started getting it out fast and running with it,” Walling said. “I told the post players that if they have a one-on-one matchup that they’re not throwing it out and instead going up with it.”
The Lady Rebels tried to make things interesting in the third and fourth quarters, out-scoring West Ridge 33-27, but the turnovers kept mounting. South Greene finished with 20 turnovers.
“We still had a lot of turnovers because of some inexperience, but we’re still taking care of it a little bit better,” she said. “If we can score 63 and still have however many turnovers we had (22), then there’s still a lot of room for improvement.”
Jordyn Roderick led South Greene with 14 while Madison Hensley and Hailey Brooks each notched 11.
Bearden 43, Dobyns-Bennett 29
The obstacles facing the Lady Indians were simply too big in the championship game as Bearden senior star center Avery Treadwell finished with a game-high 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting. Treadwell — a Florida State commit — was named tournament MVP.
“Anyone that isn’t blind can see that we don’t have anybody that’s over 5-foot-9, but those kids played with the heart of a giant,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “(Treadwell) had 24 of their 43 and if we make five or six shots, it’s a different ball game.
“(Treadwell) cleans up a lot of their offensive mistakes and a lot on the glass.”
Natalya Hodge also finished in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs with 13. Bearden, however, did finish with 19 turnovers.
The Lady Indians had a woeful shooting night, going just 1-of-15 from long range. Furthermore, they turned the ball over 13 times.
Hannah Frye led D-B with 12.
“That matchup zone defense that they play is so hard to study,” Francis said. “They do a great job and I would like to be able to teach that. It has man-to-man principles and you can’t prepare for it in a short amount of time.”
Science Hill 55, Volunteer 29
What was once a 15-13 game became a blowout for the Lady Hilltoppers as a trio of scorers reached double-figures.
Aniya Pace led the way with 16 while Kaylee Oler pitched in 13 and Kierra Whitney scored 10.
Volunteer was led by Veda Barton with nine points.
Daniel Boone 42, Cloudland 41
The Lady Trailblazers were able to pull out a hard-fought win over a tough-nosed Cloudland team behind 20 points from Andrea Flores and 10 from Kyleigh Bacon.
Ella Benfield led the way for the Lady Highlanders with 13.
Sullivan East 61, Unaka 52
A classic battle between two of the area’s top scorers was shaping up as Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey and East’s Jenna Hare almost went point-for-point in the first quarter.
Hare had all 16 of the Lady Patriot points and Ramsey totaled 11 of Unaka’s 17.
Ramsey would finish with a career-high 39, 12 shy of Angie Peters’ Unaka single-game record of 51.
Moving within 50 points of surpassing 2,000 for her career, Hare finished with 34 to spearhead the attack for the Lady Patriots. Teammate Kylie Hurley netted 16.
Bearden 48, Morristown West 39
The Lady Bulldogs scored below their season average, but hit an impressive 11 3-pointers as Lindsay Wilson netted a game-high 15 for the defending Class 4A state champs
Florida State commit Avery Treadwell had 13 for Bearden.
Delaney Weddington paced the Lady Trojans with 13.
BOYS
Sullivan East 66, Tri-Cities Christian 56
Corbin Laisure had a massive game for the Patriots, scoring a game-high 26 while Tyler Cross netted 12.
Masun Tate and Drake Fisher each netted 11 for East.
Tri-Cities Christian was led by Lofton Looney’s 24 while Braxton Dixon swished 10.