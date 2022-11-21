BLUFF CITY — Leading by only two at halftime, South Greene came out of the locker room with an impressive stretch and pulled away for a 56-46 win over Science Hill in Monday action at the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome at Sullivan East High School.
Madison Hensley led the way for South Greene with 14 while Hailey Brooks (13), Emma Cutshall (12) and Haley Susong (10) all finished in double-digits.
The Lady Hilltoppers — playing without center Kathryne Patton due to injury — were led by Aniya Pace with 10 points.
South Greene outscored Science Hill 25-12 in the third quarter.
In other tourney action:
GIRLS West Ridge 70, Volunteer 58
A strong second half propelled the West Ridge girls basketball team to its first win of the season in Monday’s opening game of the eighth annual Classicd.
The Lady Wolves (1-3) shot 14-for-22 in the second half to pull away from Volunteer 70-58. Allie Reilly led the way for West Ridge with 21 points while sophomore Fallon Taylor contributed 19. Randi Smith also had 10 for West Ridge.
“It’s an ugly, ugly win, but we’ll take it at this point,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “We’ve played some really tough teams up to this point in the season. We did much better in the second half, but still need to play better defense.”
West Ridge has been plagued by turnovers in their first three games, but cut down on the problem in the second half with only four.
“We still had way too many silly turnovers,” Walling said. “Allie does a phenomenal job for us. We’ve got a really young team without much varsity experience, so she’s stepped up. We played much better in the second half because we started executing. In the first half, we couldn’t even run sets because we kept running into each other.”
Volunteer (0-3) was led by Jacie Begley’s 17 while Veda Barton (12) and Ava Jackson (11) also finished in double digits.
Girls
Dobyns-Bennett 66, Mountain Mission (Va.) 25Caroline Hill showed the way for the Lady Indians with a game-high 22 points while Allison Salyer had 12. The Tribe sank nine 3-pointers in the game.
Ana Chacha finished with 17 for Mountain Mission.
Boys
Volunteer 62, Lakeway Christian Academy 59
The scoring was spread all around for the Falcons in a significant win over an athletic Lakeway Christian team as three players netted double figures.
Andrew Knittel and Blake Head each had 13 while Cason Christian netted 12. Joltin Harrison grabbed a key defensive rebound off a missed Lions 3-pointer with 10 seconds left that would have tied the game.
Shajai Jackson led the way for Lakeway with a game-high 24 while Malachi Jim-Lawson had 13 and Eli Briggs finished with 12.
Girls
Sullivan East 46, North Greene 43
Even though East’s Jenna Hare had another big game with 23 points, Asia Cairns was heroine with a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left.
The Lady Patriots trailed at the half 22-19, but turned up the defense in the third quarter to regain a slim one-point lead.
All of Cairns’ 11 points came in the final quarter as the sophomore stepped up when it mattered most.
Sonya Wagner finished with 18 points to lead the Lady Huskies.