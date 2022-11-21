BLUFF CITY — Leading by only two at halftime, South Greene came out of the locker room with an impressive stretch and pulled away for a 56-46 win over Science Hill in Monday action at the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome at Sullivan East High School.

Madison Hensley led the way for South Greene with 14 while Hailey Brooks (13), Emma Cutshall (12) and Haley Susong (10) all finished in double-digits.

