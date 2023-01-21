BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge basketball coach John Dyer kept preaching to his team that they had to lead only once in the second half against Gate City. Turns out, they had to lead twice.
Nevertheless, his point was well taken as the Wolves rallied for a 54-53 win over the visiting Blue Devils after trailing most of Saturday afternoon’s game at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
Dawson Arnold dumped off a pass to Wade Witcher on a back cut for a layup and the winning score with 16 seconds to go. The Wolves then stopped the Devils on the final possession with more heroics from Arnold, who altered a potential game-winning shot.
“We lost our composure a little in the first half, but we came out in the second half, got some offensive rebounds and really showed our toughness,” Dyer said. “We’ve played a lot of games like this, but you just can’t give up. Sometimes you want to, but we kept hanging in there. Those guys are good, but we really dug down the last possession with five guys who were wanting to stop them.”
Gate City led 31-23 at halftime and it wasn’t until 1:50 remained in the game that West Ridge finally took the lead on a bucket-and-one by Will Harris. However, the Blue Devils responded just seconds later as Eli McMurray sank a 3-pointer for the last of his game-high 22 points to give Gate City the lead back.
On the final score, Arnold said it had been open before, but he had missed Witcher. This time, he wasn’t about to let the opportunity pass.
“The play before that, I missed the backdoor cut and I felt bad,” Arnold said. “I wanted to make sure I didn’t that time. Coach kept seeing the mismatches inside and he kept reminding us we only had to lead once.”
Arnold was stout on both ends of the court, coming up with a huge blocked shot in the final couple of minutes. Witcher showed resilience after going scoreless in the first half. He ended with a team-high 13 points.
“I couldn’t get into a rhythm in the first half, but we had to keep coming back with more intensity,” Witcher said. “That play at the end, we had been running it the entire game. I had been back cutting and getting rebounds. That time, he passed it and I was wide open.”
Avery Horne hit 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range to end with 12 points, a total matched by Arnold. Harris finished with eight points.
Gunner Garrett hit double figures for Gate City with 11 points and Bo Morris ended with eight.
Coming off a tough game at Abingdon the night before, Gate City coach John Reed Barnes was pleased with his team’s effort.
“It would have been easy for my guys to fold their tents and go home today,” Barnes said. “But, we have fighters on this team. I’m super proud of their efforts. When a kid gives you the heart and effort, you can live with what the scoreboard says. If we continue to do that, we’re going to like where we’re headed.”
It was quite the week for West Ridge, which also collected wins over Science Hill and Elizabethton.
“This is a real turning point for the Wolves,” Dyer said. “We go to Science Hill and win, go to Elizabethton and win, and play Gate City in a tough Saturday afternoon game. Those are three outstanding basketball programs, top-notch in our area. To do that, it’s really special.”
GIRLS West Ridge 46, Gate City 40
The Lady Wolves ended the third quarter on an 11-0 run, capped off by Randi Smith’s 3-point goal at the buzzer to score the victory over the Lady Devils.
Rachel Niebruegge was West Ridge’s offensive leader with 12 points and three assists. Her total included the game’s final pair of points on a pair of free throws. Lillian Bates added eight points and five rebounds. They provided even more trouble for Gate City on the defensive end.
West Ridge avenged a loss to the Blue Devils from earlier in the season. Major reasons included more production from the bench and getting off to a much better start. The Lady Wolves fell behind 14-3 when the teams played at Gate City.
“That’s what you want, players coming in and giving you good solid minutes,” West Ridge coach Kristi Wallen said. “Whether you’re in the starting five or whatever number you are, when you go in there, you have to go and contribute.”
“We watched film of the last time we played and we only scored three points in the first quarter. Lilly was much better today, aggressive defensively and more aggressive offensively.”
It was close throughout the first two quarters with West Ridge ahead 12-11 at the end of one quarter and Gate City in front 23-22 at halftime.
With the Lady Devils down by 10 in the final quarter, Lexi Ervin cut the deficit to 44-40 on back-to-back treys. She hit four shots beyond the 3-point arc overall and tied with Jaydyn Carrico for a team-high 13 points.