BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge battled back from a set down to take a 3-2 victory over David Crockett on Thursday night.

The Lady Pioneers came out strong, but ultimately fell 21-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-8, 15-11 to the Lady Wolves.

