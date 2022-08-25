BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge battled back from a set down to take a 3-2 victory over David Crockett on Thursday night.
The Lady Pioneers came out strong, but ultimately fell 21-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-8, 15-11 to the Lady Wolves.
West Ridge had four players reach double-digit kills. Madison Haynie was credited with 14 kills and 10 digs. Rylee Haynie totaled 13 kills and five aces. Casey Wampler ended with 12 kills and 20 digs and Parker Fischer had 12 kills and 11 digs.
Faith Wilson had 46 of the team’s 55 assists.
Sophia Gouge had 15 kills and nine digs to lead Crockett. Baylee Tullock finished with 12 kills and 23 digs and Brooklyn Dulaney totaled 20 assists and eight digs.
ELIZABETHTON — Gracie Kirsch totaled 13 kills and 10 digs in the Lady Cyclones’ 25-10, 25-15, 25-18 victory.
Bailee VanHuss served up five aces to go along with 11 digs. Jayci Bowers had 25 assists and 13 digs. Karie Merritt finished with eight kills.
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare paced with eight kills as the Lady Patriots in a 25-22, 25-13, 25-13 victory over the Lady Longhorns.
Kyndi Hodge was the team leader with 16 assists and seven digs. Asia Cairns served six aces while Carly Bradford ended with five.
BRISTOL — Ashton Blair slammed 14 kills, dished out 13 assists and grabbed eight digs in the Lady Vikings’ 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16 win over the Lady Falcons.
Sophie Mead added 11 kills, while Kira Adams had seven blocks. Bree Adams handed out 30 assists and Sydnee Pendland hustled up 27 digs. Madison Blair totaled 10 digs.
Veda Barton posted a double-double of 17 kills and 16 digs to lead Volunteer. She also had six blocks.
Alisha Lindsey had 17 digs and Jaycee Cassidy ended with 11. Sydney Cloud dished out 33 assists.
The Lady Knights had a defensive match with 59 total digs. Skylar Elswick, Andrea Smith and Addie Smith all had 12 and Halle Williams had 10.
Addie Smith led the offense with seven kills.
GIRLS SOCCER
ELIZABETHTON — Kora Houlihan scored a pair of goals as the Lady Indians pulled away for the win.
Ava Flanary and Carlee Cradic also found the net for Dobyns-Bennett, which improved to 7-0 on the season.
