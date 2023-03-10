MURFREESBORO — It took some time, but Wayne County showed its undefeated record is legit.

Seizing control of the game in the middle of the third quarter, the Lady Wildcats turned in a dominant second-half performance and defeated Hampton 61-39 in the semifinals of the TSSAA Class 1A girls state basketball tournament Friday at the Murphy Center.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you