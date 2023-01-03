It has been a difficult year for Daniel Boone athletic teams in terms of facilities.
The latest trouble spot was water damage that will keep the Trailblazers’ basketball teams from playing in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium for the rest of the season.
A fire-system sprinkler line burst during the recent cold snap, Trailblazers’ Athletic Director Danny Good said.
“It was insulated and everything was done correctly on our end,” Good said Tuesday. “It was just one of those things that can happen.”
The damage caused buckling to the floor, which was installed in 2015 and will have to be replaced.
This comes on the heels of the football program dealing with lighting issues that forced the team to play multiple games on Saturdays and move another to East Tennessee State University.
“It has just been trying,” Good said. “But it is what life throws at you and what athletics teach you. I know that sounds textbook, but that’s how we need to approach it. Getting mad and upset doesn’t fix anything.”
Boone will move its remaining home games to Boones Creek Elementary School.
“We want to put our kids in the best position to be successful,” Good said. “We felt like moving the home games to our nicest middle school would give the kids some sense of being at home. They were in favor of the move and the coaches were in favor of the move, as opposed to going to a neutral site.”
The move won’t come without its headaches. Good said he will meet with the other four athletic directors in the Big Five Conference on Wednesday to work out a schedule for game nights.
“Because of school getting out at 3:30 p.m. and needing time to clean and set up the gym, we can only play three games, at 5 p.m., 6:30 and 8 o’clock,” Good said. “So when we play a freshman conference game the night before a home varsity game, we will have to send one of our junior-varsity teams with the freshman team. One night we would send the boys JV team, and another night it would be the girls JV team.”
Other logistical items with the move include moving the senior banners, setting up scorer’s tables, and bringing regulation high school basketballs.
“There are lots of moving parts,” Good said. “But I have a good group of people who will help with those things. We will be OK.”
Boone’s next three games were already scheduled to be on the road. The Trailblazers will play at Gate City, Virginia, on Wednesday, and travel to take on Science Hill on Friday. On Jan. 10, they will play at West Ridge. The first home game at Boones Creek will be against Dobyns-Bennett on Jan. 13.
Good said the Boones Creek gym seats about 900 people.
