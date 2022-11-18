ELIZABETHTON — A stellar shooting performance by Cosby overshadowed a historic night for Unaka senior Lyndie Ramsey on Friday in non-conference basketball action inside Snavely Gym.

Ramsey netted 27 points, reaching the 2,000 mark for her career. Cosby, however, ran away in the third quarter to win 67-41.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you