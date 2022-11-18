ELIZABETHTON — A stellar shooting performance by Cosby overshadowed a historic night for Unaka senior Lyndie Ramsey on Friday in non-conference basketball action inside Snavely Gym.
Ramsey netted 27 points, reaching the 2,000 mark for her career. Cosby, however, ran away in the third quarter to win 67-41.
The Lady Eagles led by one point at halftime, then used a 30-point outburst to pretty much end the game before the final period even started.
“(Cosby) went on about a two-minute stretch where they hit four 3s and another bucket — and it went from a one-point game to a 16-point game,” Unaka coach Kenneth Chambers said. “We talked about it at halftime that Cosby has always been known to shoot the 3-point ball really well. It was only a matter of time if we left them open, then they’d start hitting shots.”
Ramsey’s milestone bucket came on a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter, when she hit a 21-footer from the right. She would finish 10 of 17 from the field with four 3s.
“Lyndie really hasn’t done anything — not even practice — for about 3½ weeks being sick, and she just got released today,” Chambers said. “Lyndie always tries her best and works very hard. She’s the first one in the gym and the last one to leave. That’s why she is what she is.
“I tried to not work her too hard tonight, resting her three or four minutes at a time, but the truth is that we need her out there every single minute.”
She is the 25th girl from Northeast Tennessee to net 2,000 points in her career and she still has her entire senior year ahead of her. Unaka’s all-time leading scorer is Angie Peters, who netted more than 2,200 points and graduated in 1988.
“It definitely means a lot to hit 2,000 and I couldn’t have done it without my team,” Ramsey said. “All the hard work that I’ve put in for years is finally paying off and my team around me has supported me the entire time.
“It’s very stress-relieving to finally get it over with and now I have the rest of the season in front of me.”
The Lady Eagles were led by Shaylee Shelton’s 34 points, 21 of which came in the third quarter. She made her final nine shots, seven of them 3-point attempts.
Kinley Coggins (13) and Ali Smith (10) also finished in double figures for Cosby. The Lady Eagles shot a solid 22 of 48 from the floor, going 17 of 27 in the second half.