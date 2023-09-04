featured Watauga Orthopaedics 5-Star Players of the Week Sep 4, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tylen Taylor of Dobyns-Bennett is this week's 5-Star Player of the Week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News ETSU's Center for Community Outreach receives $3M annual grant Goodwill Industries of Tenneva opens new donation center at Johnson City Mall One-night art exhibit to offer 'impressions of Italy' Poll workers are needed for presidential election year Johnson City Schools receive 'most effective' score on TVAAS assessment Getting around: Check out this week's TDOT regional construction projects ON AIR Local Events