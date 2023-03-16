IMG_9302.jpeg

Cameron Cox scored six goals in Volunteer's season opener, just one day removed from state basketball tournament.

Coming off a loss in the state basketball tournament and the long bus ride from Murfreesboro to Church Hill, sophomore Cameron Cox was leg weary and ready to rest.

Game time for Volunteer’s season opener in soccer was just a couple of hours away when Cox arrived back home. Reasons to take a break were aplenty.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you