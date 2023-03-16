Coming off a loss in the state basketball tournament and the long bus ride from Murfreesboro to Church Hill, sophomore Cameron Cox was leg weary and ready to rest.
Game time for Volunteer’s season opener in soccer was just a couple of hours away when Cox arrived back home. Reasons to take a break were aplenty.
But then again, a different group of teammates were counting on him.
So Cox toughed it out and … scored six goals in Volunteer’s season-opening contest. Wow.
“I was tired and ready to go home and get in bed,” Cox said. “But I was thinking about it being our first regular season game, a home game, and starting the season. I wouldn’t have been letting my team down, but I felt like I would be. I had told them as soon as basketball was over, I would be out there. I wasn’t taking a break. I told them I would see them on the soccer field.
“I ended up having just enough time to run home, grab my soccer stuff and get back to school.”
So Cox laced up the cleats and took his position at center forward. He scored, scored again, and didn’t let up. In a game that was called after 70 minutes because of the mercy rule, Volunteer defeated Claiborne 9-0 behind the six-goal explosion from Cox.
And Cox only played about 40 minutes.
“Last night he was the most dominant player out there, Volunteer head coach Jeff Lukens said. “I sat him for the last 10 of the first half and the last 20 of the second half. He would have had 12 goals if I didn't. They had no answer for his speed and agility.”
It wasn’t the type of performance Cox said he was expecting. First, he was coming off the state tournament basketball loss.
“I was definitely upset about losing and the season being over,” Cox said. “I felt it for the seniors, and they were all upset. But we did make it to Murfreesboro, so that was pretty good.”
And second, he was physically worn out.
“At the start of the game I was warming up, and I was exhausted,” Cox said. “I didn’t think it would be a good night. But at kickoff something hit me and it was time to go. I scored the first two goals and I started feeling it.”
Included in the mix was a goal where he received a pass from the midfield with his back to the goal.
“I took a touch and cut in and out of four defenders,” Cox said. “It left me one on one with the goalie, and I put it in.”
Cox didn’t score by himself. He said he knows his teammates played a vital role.
“Without the people behind me, I couldn’t have done it,” he said. “Midfielders Ethan Lukens, Peyton Castle and Evan Lukens made it possible.”
Jeff Lukens said he wasn’t surprised by Cox pointing to his teammates.
“Cameron Cox is the most humble young man I have ever coached,” Lukens said. “He praises his teammates for every thing little thing they do, and never gloats or jumps up and down for himself.”
The big night may not have happened when Volunteer’s team bus ran into traffic on the way back from Murfreesboro.
“It slowed down a lot, and at one point we were almost at a dead stop,” Cox said. “I didn’t know if I would get there or not. But then the traffic started moving again. I was thinking about playing the whole way home.”