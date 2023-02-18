ELIZABETHTON — It certainly wasn’t an upset to Volunteer.
The Falcons beat top-seeded Tennessee High 65-58 in Saturday’s District 1-3A boys’ semifinal at Elizabethton High School. They will face defending district champion Unicoi County, a 70-50 winner over Sullivan East, in Tuesday’s championship game.
On the girls’ side, defending district champion and tournament host Elizabethton will face Unicoi County in Monday’s title game.
Coach Zach Crawford and his Volunteer boys weren’t surprised at all by Saturday’s result. They had split with the Vikings during the regular season. Plus, he’s coaching a veteran team expected to play their best during the postseason.
It was the case with senior point guard Bradin Minton leading the way. Minton and Cason Christian both finished with 18 points and Andrew Knittel 15.
“We’ve been grooming Bradin as the point guard the last four years,” Crawford said. “He showed the senior leadership and there’s the maturity from our senior class. This is what we’ve been grooming them for the last couple of years.”
Volunteer (21-10) built a 16-point lead on two occasions before the Vikings (25-7) rallied to cut the deficit to 56-51. Instead of trying to hold on, the Falcons became more aggressive, attacking the basket to close out the game.
“We were in the bonus there. So if we have free throws with no one guarding you, those should be the easy shots,” Crawford said. “We put them in a situation where they get into foul trouble and they have to make the decision whether they want to take the foul or do something else.”
Creed Musick had a game-high 24 points to lead Tennessee High. Colin Brown scored 17 and Xander Phillips 10. The Vikings played most of the game without Brandon Dufore who was suffering from back spasms.
Unicoi County 70, Sullivan East 50
Grant Hensley had the hot hand for the Blue Devils (24-7). He knocked down seven shots behind the 3-point arc as part of a 33-point outburst.
Up by nine at halftime, the Blue Devils outscored the Patriots 22-6 in the third quarter to put the game away. Lucas Slagle added 11 points for Unicoi County despite being in foul trouble much of the game.
“I don’t know if we played our best, but when Grant is making shots like that, it makes it a lot better,” Unicoi County coach Jordan Simmons said. “When he comes out hot like he did, it gets everybody’s confidence going. Our defensive energy picked up. That initial blitz created a gap that they were never up to recover from.”
Corbin Laisure led Sullivan East (13-16) with 21 points. Tyler Cross totaled 10 points, while the Blue Devils were able to hold East’s offensive star Drake Fisher to nine.
GIRLS Elizabethton 68, Sullivan East 40
The Lady Cyclones (24-4) rallied from an early deficit and rolled to the win in the first District 1-3A girls’ semifinal.
Guard Lina Lyon led the way with 21 points as she dominated on both ends of the court. Reilly Whitson came through with 15 points, followed by Marlee Mathena with 12.
Maddie Fowler and Olivia Holly each scored nine as Elizabethton drained nine shots from 3-point range.
The Lady Patriots’ Jenna Hare scored the game’s first eight points before the Elizabethton comeback. Lady Cyclones coach Lucas Andrews considered calling a timeout, but changed his mind after seeing his team’s reaction.
“They were up 8-0 and I started to call a timeout and get everyone on the same page,” Andrews said. “But, I looked out there, saw the looks across their faces and there was no panic. Lina got everyone speeded up and we started hitting our marks. We were doing the things we had been working on, and the shots started falling.”
Lyon hit a 3-point shot at the end of the first quarter to put Elizabethton up 16-12. They were comfortably ahead 44-23 by the half. Lyon hit another 3-pointer that gave the Lady Cyclones a 61-29 lead at the end of three quarters.
Hare was the only East player in double figures with 21 points.
Unicoi County 52, Tennessee High 40
The Lady Devils (16-15) had the answer every time the Lady Vikings (15-15) would make a run.
Multiple times, it came in the form of Jocelyn Metcalf, who hit four 3-point shots as part of a 13-point effort. Allie Lingerfelt led Unicoi County with 14 points, while Haley Rush ended with 11 and Faith Bennett battled to end with nine.
“It was a great win for our program. One of our goals was to host a regional game this year and we’ve accomplished that,” Unicoi County coach Brandon Broyles said. “The kids were locked in. Jocelyn made some big threes. She sometimes doesn’t get enough credit as she guards the best player on the other team.”
Brooklyn Carter had 15 points to lead Tennessee High, which had 20 offensive rebounds, but struggled to find the basket.