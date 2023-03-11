Three guards with different styles have led Volunteer to its first-ever state tournament appearance.
Bradin Minton is the point guard with the quick first step and hard charge to the basket. Joltin Harrison is the smooth shooter from the wing, but one who can also mix it up as a rebounder. Andrew Knittel is the gritty defensive player usually given the task of slowing down the other team’s best player.
“All three of them make a great combination. You see it in the ball they’ve been playing,” Volunteer coach Zach Crawford said. “They’ve played a lot ball together in school and AAU. They can be a lethal combination to the other team.”
Knittel and Minton have played together in high school all four years. Harrison, who was at Sullivan Central before the school consolidated into West Ridge, came to Church Hill his junior year with his father, Jared, an assistant coach for the Falcons. They were well familiar with each other, playing together in the summer.
“Once Joltin transferred here, we knew it was going to be good,” Minton said. “Andrew is such a great defender, and Joltin is a shooter who can make it from anywhere on the court. I always have trust in them. We always do great together.”
Harrison pointed out with three good guards to handle the ball, they don’t have many turnovers. He likes how they work in conjunction with each other.
“Bradin finds everybody if they’re open,” Harrison said. “I think Drew is the best two-way player, offense and defense, in the area. He locks down the best player for the other team every night, and he also provides scoring every night. We really jell together.”
Down low, Cason Christian, Blake Head and Tucker McLain have battled to give Volunteer an inside presence. They’ve relied heavily on a six-man rotation although Crawford pointed out there are some young, talented players on the bench as they’ve built the program for continued success.
Knittel noted that everyone has contributed, whether in practice or the games, to get the chance to play Fulton in Tuesday’s opening round.
“It’s definitely rewarding because we’ve worked hard for it,” Knittel said. “It’s great playing with these other two because if I’m having an off night, one of these guys is going to step up. The X-factor for us has been Tucker (McLain). He’s scoring 8-10 points, making great cuts and playing great defense.
“Blake (Head) is hitting some shots on the perimeter and playing good defense. We’re getting a lot from different guys.”
They’re also getting a lot of community support, which means a lot to Crawford as a 2012 Volunteer graduate. He also praised Coach Mike Poe, who retired after the end of last season for helping get them to this point.
“It feels special to me being a former Falcon player and part of this community,” Crawford said. “I’m thankful for the boys and coaches surrounding me. I’m so thankful for Coach Poe coming in four years ago and changing the culture of the program.”
Last season, the Falcons fell one game short of the state tournament. This time, with another chance at it, they burst through in a 95-71 road win over Halls in the sectional round. It shouldn’t have been much of a surprise considering how Volunteer has played throughout the postseason.
With Minton being a true point guard, it has allowed Harrison to move over to the No. 2 and No. 3 positions. He has taken advantage of the opportunities, recently setting a new Volunteer single-game record for hitting 10 shots from 3-point range in the Region 1-3A quarterfinal win over rival Cherokee.
“First of all, my teammates were finding me when I was open,” Harrison said. “I was feeling good in warmups and started hitting them in the first half. They told me to go for the record in the second half, so I hit 2-3 of them and got it.”
The playoff run is special to all the boys, but especially Minton, who has cheered on the Falcons as long as he can remember.
There were some definite highs in the regular season, including a 6-2 record against Class 4A schools. But the Falcons also lost some tough contests and had to beat Elizabethton in the district play-in game before going on to win the whole tournament.
To reach the state tournament and a chance to go farther, it’s something for which Minton is most appreciative.
“This means everything to me. I grew up watching Volunteer when we didn’t have the best records and wouldn’t make it out of the district tournament,” Minton said. “To be the first team to go to the state tournament, it’s amazing. We had a hard road to make it from the district play-in game, but that was the best option for us. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”