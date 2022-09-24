CHURCH HILL — Two late defensive stands by a stingy Volunteer defense lifted the Falcons to their first football victory of the season on homecoming Friday over nonconference foe Johnson County, 24-12.
An interception by Volunteer’s CJ Fraysier with 7:01 left in the game and a goal-line stand with 2:12 to go halted the final two drives by the Longhorns.
“We didn’t always play well tonight, but we had kids make plays when we needed them,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “CJ had a great pick and then they tried to sneak it on us twice with that big 6-foot-6 quarterback. Then on that fourth down, we got a little pressure on him and forced a bad throw.”
With the win, Volunteer (1-4) snaps a five-game losing streak dating back to last season and improves to 7-0 all-time against Johnson County.
The Longhorns (0-5) drop their ninth straight game dating back to last season.
The biggest play of the night for the Falcons came in the final quarter with 10:02 left.
On a fourth down and 10 to go from just inside the red zone, Andrew Knittel took a reverse into the end zone and ultimately put the game out of reach.
“I don’t know what I was thinking on that one,” McMillan said. “Chuck McLain and I called that one. Andrew made a great play and he made me look really smart for calling it. When the ball was snapped I thought it was a bad call because it looked like he got bottled up, but he saved me and I owe him.”
Knittel ended the night with a pair of scores — one rushing and one receiving — with 78 total yards.
Volunteer backup quarterback Isaiah Bowery took over for starter Cason Christian after he went out near the end of the first half. And boy did he step up big time.
“I’m just so proud of Isaiah for coming in and stepping up for us in a big way,” McMillan said. “We had planned to start using him and playing Cason at wide receiver.
“I told him when he went in that first play that he was going to throw it downfield and that’s what he did when he hit Knittel on the post route.”
Bowery led two second half drives that gave the Falcons a lead after a stalemate in the first half. He finished the night going 4-for-7 passing with 48 yards and a touchdown while running 14 times for 62 yards and a score.
“We rallied behind him and he ended up winning us the game,” McMillan said.
Johnson County’s offense had a rough time in the second half, only totaling five first downs, less than 100 yards and throwing two costly interceptions.
“Both teams were trying to win and both teams played really hard,’ Johnson County coach Don Kerley said. “We’re young and we’re getting there. We really struggled in the second half on offense, but that was a lot of Volunteer making adjustments.
“The fourth and 10 hurt us big time on that reverse. I’m proud of our kids for playing hard, though.”
Connor Simcox got going late for the Mountain City crew and finished with 110 yards on 7-for-15 passing. Grinnan Walker finished with 10 carries for 44 yards and the two touchdowns.
Volunteer’s offense was humming in the first quarter, taking its first two possessions down the field and hitting paydirt. Knittel caught a 20-yard pass from Christian to cap the first drive with 5:18 left in the opening period.
The Longhorns, however, had an answer as Walker pushed it across on a sneak from less than a yard out.
On the next possession for Volunteer, Christian pounded it down the throats of the Longhorns with an 8-yard score with five second left in the first quarter.
The resilient Longhorns again responded and tied the game at 12 as Walker punched it in from six yards out for his second score of the evening with 48.5 seconds left in the half.
Both teams had trouble with penalties. Volunteer was flagged 13 times for 116 yards while Johnson County had eight for 55 yards.
The Falcons will be at Region 1-4A foe Grainger next week while Johnson County goes to Claiborne.