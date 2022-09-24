CHURCH HILL — Two late defensive stands by a stingy Volunteer defense lifted the Falcons to their first football victory of the season on homecoming Friday over nonconference foe Johnson County, 24-12.

An interception by Volunteer’s CJ Fraysier with 7:01 left in the game and a goal-line stand with 2:12 to go halted the final two drives by the Longhorns.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you