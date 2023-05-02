ELIZABETHTON — A chilly and windy Tuesday at the LaPorte Track held down times and marks, but not the enthusiasm at the Upper Lakes Conference track and field championships.
Volunteer repeated as boys team champions with 164 points while Tennessee High claimed the girls title with 196 points.
Volunteer junior Jacie Begley had a big run in the 800-meter run to set a meet record of 2:25.78, beating out Lauren Pilkton’s record from 2019.
In the field events, Elizabethton sophomore Landry Buckles shattered the meet record in the discus with a throw of 158-5. The previous record by Sullivan South’s Adam Dunn from 2015 was 139-0.
To start off the running events, Tennessee High won the girls 4x800 relay in 11:36.81 while Elizabethton claimed gold in the boys with a time of 9:23.64.
Happy Valley’s Marcida Moore won the 100 hurdles in 17.11 and Teddy Orton claimed the boys 110 hurdles in 15.91. Orton also won the triple jump with a leap of 39-4½ and the 300 hurdles in 42.21.
Orton claimed the boys “athlete of the meet” award.
Volunteer’s Taylor Castle won three events — the 100 dash in 12.99, the 400 in 1:01.95 and the 200 in 26.77. Castle received the “athlete of the meet” award for accumulating the most points on the girls side.
Elizabethton’s Jeriah Griffin won the boys 100 in 11.52.
Tennessee High swept the 4x200 relay golds and the Lady Vikings also won the 4x100 relay in 52.99 seconds. Elizabethton won the boys in a record of 45.04.
Tennessee High senior and Kennesaw State signee Zoe Arrington easily won the 1,600 with a time of 5:14.20.
Volunteer’s Roman Borghetti-Metz used a final lap of 64 seconds to win the 1,600 in 4:47.11 and the 800 in 2:03.16.
Elizabethton’s John Siepert won the 400 in a time of 53.39. In the girls 300 hurdles, Tennessee High’s Kendall Cross won with a time of 49.58.
Grant Winegar helped the Falcons secure the team crown with a win in the 200, clocking 23.98.
Elizabethton’s Max Garner won the 3,200 in 10:49.63 while Tennessee High’;s Jenna Reecher won the girls race in 12:53.34.
On the girls side, Tennessee High’s Keely Canter won with a toss of 102-6.
South Greene’s Kieley Smith won the long jump with a leap of 16-5 while Tennessee High’s Chase Wolfenbarger won the triple jump with a leap of 32-3½.
In the high jump, South Greene’s Hunter Burkey pulled the upset of Volunteer’s Cason Christian with a leap of 6-2 and tied the meet record. On the girls side, West Greene’s Macy Hinkle won with a clearance of 4-10.
Tennessee High’s Cody Robinson won the shot put with a heave of 47-9½. On the girls side, Elizabethton’s Jamira Smalls claimed gold with a toss of 33-10½.