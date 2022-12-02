BLOUNTVILLE — Pretty much every time West Ridge started sniffing a comeback, Tennessee High had one of two answers: a steal or a basket.

The Vikings rode a good defensive effort to a 56-42 win over the Wolves in a nonconference high school basketball game Friday night at the West Ridge gym.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you