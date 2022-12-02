BLOUNTVILLE — Pretty much every time West Ridge started sniffing a comeback, Tennessee High had one of two answers: a steal or a basket.
The Vikings rode a good defensive effort to a 56-42 win over the Wolves in a nonconference high school basketball game Friday night at the West Ridge gym.
It was the fifth straight win to start the season for the Vikings while the Wolves slipped to 5-2.
“I thought our defense was great tonight,” Vikings coach Michael McMeans said. “That’s what we hang our hat on, and pride ourselves on every single night. I was proud of the guys. It was a great environment, a lot of people here and it was loud.”
West Ridge coach John Dyer said his team had its chances.
“I thought we played hard as heck,” Dyer said. “You talk about a growing-up experience.”
In the girls game, West Ridge started strong and ran away for a 48-25 victory.
TWO PROBLEMS
West Ridge had trouble all night with Vikings guards Colin Brown and Creed Musick.
Both players came up with defensive plays, Brown ran the show on offense, and Musick put the ball in the basket. Musick finished with 22 points while Brown added 12.
“Musick is tough,” Dyer said. “He’s a real player. He did a great job, and he was the difference in the game.”
Tennessee High also got 11 points from Brandon Dufore.
THE RECAP
The Vikings controlled the first half, but West Ridge did enough things right to stay within shouting distance at 27-19.
It was a tight third quarter, and the Wolves couldn’t make up enough ground as they trailed 44-35 heading into the final eight minutes.
However, West Ridge came alive and cut the Vikings lead to 46-40, and had an opportunity to get it closer before Tennessee High answered.
“We had some great shots we missed, and we had free throws we missed,” Dyer said.
WEST RIDGE LEADERS
Avery Horne was the only West Ridge player in double digits with 10 points. Will Harris and Parker Leming each added eight points.
GIRLS
Jumping out to a 10-3 lead, the Lady Wolves put it in another gear and didn’t look back.
They swarmed out to a 24-11 halftime lead, and then landed nine straight points to start the second half. It was 42-14 at the end of three quarters.
Fallon Taylor was the biggest problem for the Lady Vikings. She checked in with 16 points while teammate Alexis Hood added 11. Rachel Niebruegge chipped in with six points, five steals and five assists.
For Tennessee High, Anna Kate Kinch hit three treys and led the way with 11 points.