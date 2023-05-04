It’s tournament time, and Tennessee High picked up where it left off last year.
The Vikings, who made a deep run to the state baseball tournament in 2022, jumped all over Sullivan East for a 10-0 victory in the District 1-3A tournament at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday.
Improving to 22-5, the Vikings earned a spot in Friday’s winners’ bracket final at 5 p.m. They will take on the winner of Unicoi County and Elizabethton, who battled in the late game Thursday night.
Sullivan East (15-11) will play in the losers’ bracket semifinal Friday at 7:30 against the Unicoi-Elizabethton loser.
TWO STORYLINES
Take your pick on which was more important: Payne Ladd’s terrific outing on the mound, or the Vikings’ three-run first-inning outburst that set the tone.
Ladd authored the six-inning shutout, allowing just three hits. He didn’t have to pitch the seventh as the Vikings pushed across three runs to end the game on the mercy rule.
“He’s a guy we trust,” Coach Preston Roberts said. “He’s got state tournament experience, and a state tournament win. He’s pitched in big games. Nothing overpowering, but four pitches for strikes. He has so much composure on the mound, and everybody’s confident behind him.”
The quick start was ignited by Andrew Dingus, who ripped a hard grounder down the left field line for a two-run double and a 2-0 first-inning lead. Gage Graziano followed with an RBI single to left, and the three runs were all Ladd needed.
“That was the goal,” Roberts said. “We were totally expecting to face (Tyson) Mitchell. We were gearing up for him. They threw a soft lefty. We had some great at-bats. He did a good job of limiting damage early. Credit our guys for sticking to the approach, scoring runs early, and giving us some confidence.”
GOOD GAME
Graziano capped off a nice evening when he hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the contest. He finished with three RBIs.
Dingus added a third-inning triple to his day at the office. He scored on a Brayln Price single to make it 4-0.
Isaac Blevins had a two-run single in the Vikings’ three-run fifth inning.