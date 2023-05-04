DDF_0058.jpeg

Tennessee High’s Ashton Leonard, left, is safe with a steal of third base as Sullivan East’s Tyson Mitchell (14) applies the late tag.

 DOUGLAS FRITZ/six rivers media

It’s tournament time, and Tennessee High picked up where it left off last year.

The Vikings, who made a deep run to the state baseball tournament in 2022, jumped all over Sullivan East for a 10-0 victory in the District 1-3A tournament at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday.

