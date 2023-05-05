Tennessee High is repeating its regular season success.
Elizabethton stormed out to a three-run lead, but the Vikings came back with a vengeance. They scored nine times in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a tie en route to a 13-6 win in the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-3A baseball tournament at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Friday.
The Vikings (23-5) earned a berth in the region tournament and will play for the district title Sunday at 2 p.m.
Elizabethton (15-14) will take on Unicoi County in the losers’ bracket final Saturday at 2 p.m. The winner joins Tennessee High in the region tournament.
Andrew Dingus put the Vikings ahead for good with an RBI double. Gage Graziano made it 7-4 with a two-run single. Graziano finished with two hits and three RBIs. Brayln Price also had two hits.
Big hitters for Elizabethton included Hayden Nave, who drove in two runs, and Peyton Johnson, who had three hits. Bryson Rowland added two hits while Kaleb Hambrick had two hits and scored three times. Steven Meadows added two hits.
Unicoi County 5, Sullivan East 1
Freshman Kolby Jones was in charge on the mound.
He went the distance, keeping the Blue Devils’ season alive. Jones allowed four hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
At the plate, Valentin Batrez and Alex Green each drove in a pair of runs for the Blue Devils, who scored three times in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.
They got those runs off East ace Tyson Mitchell, who allowed five runs, three earned, in six innings of work. Mitchell struck out 10 batters.
District 1-2A Johnson County 6, Chuckey-Doak 2
ELIZABETHTON — With the score tied and a regional berth on the line, the Longhorns got a big blast off the bat of Dakota Holt.
His grand slam, an impressive shot over the right field fence, lifted Johnson County to the win. The Longhorns will play West Greene in tomorrow’s championship round at 2 p.m. West Greene defeated Chuckey-Doak 11-10 in the losers’ bracket final, after beating South Greene 5-4 earlier in the day.
Holt finished with two hits in the contest, scoring twice and driving in four runs. Graham Reece also had two hits.
District 1-A North Greene 8, Hampton 7
ELIZABETHTON — The Bulldogs rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Huskies pushed across a run in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Damian Burns.
It was a season-ending loss for the Bulldogs while North Greene earned a spot in the region and will meet University High on Saturday at noon for the district title.
Hampton’s seventh-inning rally was highlighted by Jayden Kuhn’s two-run, two-out single and Noah Nichols’ game-tying single. Nichols finished 4 for 5 with three RBIs.
Jonathan Greenwell had three hits while Brody Hicks totaled two for Hampton. Pitcher Josh Whitson worked eight innings, striking out 11 and allowing four earned runs.
District 2-3A Cherokee 16, Cocke County 0
ROGERSVILLE — Aidan Webb hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to cap off the Chiefs’ victory over the Fighting Cocks.
Keaton Lawson did the mound work, allowing just one hit in five innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Brady Leroy added three hits while Cole Putnal and Ryan Vigil each drove in a pair of runs.
SOFTBALL Elizabethton 10, Morristown East 3
MORRISTOWN — Sadie Williams homered and drove in three runs to lead the Lady Cyclones.
Kenidy Harris had three hits and two RBIs while Mollie Johnson totaled two hits and two RBIs. Cheyenne Poiroux added two hits.
Tennessee High 2, Virginia High 1
BRISTOL — Abby Haga’s sixth-inning home run lifted the Lady Vikings past their rival.
Hagy also drove in the other run. She supported the circle work of Rylee Fields, who allowed four hits and struck out 11 with no walks.
District 1-2A Happy Valley 6, West Greene 5
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Warriors kept their season alive with a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Trailing 5-2, Happy Valley loaded the bases and scored three times on two walks and a hit batter. Aleah Grindstaff drew another walk to force in the winning run. Happy Valley drew 14 walks for the game.
Ella Marvel led the Warriors at the plate with two hits. Grindstaff had two RBIs. The Warriors advanced to play at Chuckey-Doak in Tuesday’s semifinal at 5 p.m.