Whether Dobyns-Bennett will get to defend its state basketball championship playing home games at the Buck Van Huss Dome remains to be seen.
For now, the gym is closed as the school system waits on results of analysis involving the soundness of the structure.
Andy True, assistant superintendent of the Kingsport City Schools, said the situation surrounding the basketball arena came to light as part of a roofing process for the entire school.
“As part of that process we wanted to have an analysis done on (the dome roof),” True said. “I believe it was 1965 when construction began, and we’re talking about a wooden structure that is 55 years old. The reporting came back, and we decided to go ahead and discontinue usage on a day-to-day basis while getting additional information.
“This was a move out of an abundance of caution. We felt it was better to be proactive until we know what the steps are going forward. We want to make sure we have the best information to make the best decisions.”
Not having the arena available for day-to-day use has forced the school system to find alternate locations for physical educations classes. True said Principal Chris Hampton has done a good job making things work.
Volleyball would be the first sport potentially impacted by the closure. The Lady Indians are scheduled to play David Crockett at home on Aug. 18. Their next home match is scheduled for Aug. 30.
True said the volleyball team will practice at the TNT Sportsplex, a multi-purpose sports facility in downtown Kingsport. The athletic department is trying to finalize a game location at a Kingsport City Schools facility.
“I can't say enough good things about the folks at TNT,” True said. "They have been very helpful."
When the total analysis will be finished for the Buck Van Huss Dome is unknown at this time, True said. The work is being done by Thompson & Litton.
“I don’t have a time frame, but I know the engineers are working on it,” he said. “They understand the level of activity in that space, and they are working as quickly as they can.”
In a scenario where the Indians would not be able to play basketball in the Buck Van Huss Dome this season, True said there are contingency plans.
“We are fortunate in Kingsport to have great facilities if we were to have to go to another location,” he said.
