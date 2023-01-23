As it has turned out, the area’s best basketball league has also been the most competitive.
And whoever wins the boys’ regular season title in the Upper Lakes Conference will likely only earn uneasy-lies-the-head-that-wears-the-crown status for the district tournament.
Unicoi County currently leads the league with a mark of 3-1, but the Blue Devils have a tough schedule ahead this week with a home game against Volunteer (2-2) on Tuesday and a road trip to Bristol on Friday to take on Tennessee High (2-2). If Unicoi wins both of those games, its chances of winning the title will increase exponentially.
But this league is rock solid. Even the bottom two teams, Sullivan East (2-2) and Elizabethton (1-3), are capable of threatening any team on a given night.
Perhaps the most important thing for these five teams over the final three weeks of the regular season is to find a way to capture momentum for the district tournament. Playing the best basketball of the season at tournament time is every team’s goal, but it can be a season saver for teams in District 1-3A.
DOBYNS-BENNETT
The Indians seem to be in a good place as they head into the late stages of the season.
Their injury-impacted record has kept them off the state’s radar, but D-B is still a major threat to reach the Class 4A final eight. And the Indians proved last year that getting there means there’s a chance to do great things.
A deeper dive into their 13-8 record shows they probably should be ranked in the state’s top 10, especially as defending champions. Five of their losses came against out-of-state competition, and two others were shortly after the injury to standout Dante Oliver.
Since the new year began, the Indians are 5-0. And they looked the part of a state-level team in Friday’s win over Science Hill. Even with Oliver still not playing up to his capable level as he is in the early stages of return from a wrist injury, the Indians put up 80 points against the Hilltoppers — who haven’t been winning games, but entered the contest holding seven straight opponents to 60 points or less.
Jonavan Gillespie was flat-out fantastic against Science Hill, slashing and cutting and dropping 30 points worth of misery on the Hilltoppers. Brady Stump also flashed state tournament-level offensive ability.
If the Indians get consistent support roles outside of the Big Three, they will be a tough out in the postseason.
SCIENCE HILL HISTORY
Sports writer Tanner Cook is looking for information on the Hilltoppers’ basketball seasons from 1920-21, 1931-32 and 1932-33 to finish the complete history of the program.
North Greene plays host to University High on Thursday for an important game in the Watauga Valley Conference loop. Both teams are 2-2 in league play, but the Huskies won 55-47 at Brooks Gym back in December.
GIRLS
West Ridge is trying to keep pace with the Big Five Conference frontrunners, but will need a win Friday at Daniel Boone to stay in the hunt. The Lady Wolves surprised David Crockett on Jan. 13, but lost by 20 points (58-38) on their home court against Daniel Boone on Jan. 10.