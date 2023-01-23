thumbnail_IMG_2304.jpg (copy)

Unicoi County’s Lucas Slagle looks for room to score in a recent game against Elizabethton. The Blue Devils are leading the tough Upper Lakes Conference with a record of 3-1.

 Contributed/Michael Hynes

As it has turned out, the area’s best basketball league has also been the most competitive.

And whoever wins the boys’ regular season title in the Upper Lakes Conference will likely only earn uneasy-lies-the-head-that-wears-the-crown status for the district tournament.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you