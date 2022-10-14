Football Science Hill at Daniel Boone (copy)

Science Hill’s Tyler Moon carries the ball in last week’s game against Daniel Boone. He has scored 14 touchdowns on the season.

 Todd Brase

It has been a picture-perfect up-and-down season for Science Hill.

Win, loss, win, loss, win, loss, win, loss. That equals a record of 4-4, and the good news is it’s time for another win if the sequence is followed.

