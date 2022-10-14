It has been a picture-perfect up-and-down season for Science Hill.
Win, loss, win, loss, win, loss, win, loss. That equals a record of 4-4, and the good news is it’s time for another win if the sequence is followed.
The Hilltoppers travel to Dandridge for a key Region 1-6A football game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
Science Hill is 3-0 in region play while the Patriots (5-2 overall) are 2-1. Dobyns-Bennett also stands at 3-0 in the league.
“If we play well and don’t turn the ball over, and don’t fumble in the end zone, I think we can win the game,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter, whose team has hurt itself with turnovers in several games this season. “We have to eliminate that and the penalties.”
The Patriots’ five wins have come against opponents with a combined record of 5-32, including last week’s 17-7 decision against winless Hardin Valley. Jeff County played that game without injured starting quarterback Izaiah Hall.
Carter said he expects Hall to play against the Hilltoppers, and his defense will be tested.
“He’s a gunslinger,” Carter said. “He will throw it to somebody. We’ve got to get pressure on him. He hasn’t run it very much this year.”
Hall has thrown for 1,594 yards on the season with 14 touchdowns. His top receiving threat is Zak McGraw with 33 catches for 628 yards. Carter said the Patriots are also strong on the offensive line.
Carter said he believes his defense is ready.
“I think we’ve played well on defense this year,” Carter said. “The defense played well enough to win the game last week.”
Science Hill is led in rushing by Javin Chester, who has totaled 708 yards while scoring seven touchdowns.
But the biggest offensive threat has been Tyler Moon. He has 473 yards rushing, 277 receiving, 480 on kick returns, and 41 on punt returns. He has 10 rushing scores, two receiving, and two kickoff returns for a total of 14 touchdowns.
Also, Moon has scored the last seven touchdowns by the Hilltoppers with five against Morristown East and two against Daniel Boone.
“He has been outstanding,” Carter said. “He has probably been the best player in the league. He is a great player and hopefully we’ve used him in the right way.”
