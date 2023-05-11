DANDRIDGE — Even though it was already toasty on Jefferson County’s Leroy Shannon Field at Thursday’s TSSAA Class A East Sectional track and field championships, University High freshman sprinting sensation Dalencia Kittrell made it even hotter by finishing second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.68, advancing her to the state meet for the second straight season.

Alcoa’s Ashley Halter won the race in a meet record of 1:00.57.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you