DANDRIDGE — Even though it was already toasty on Jefferson County’s Leroy Shannon Field at Thursday’s TSSAA Class A East Sectional track and field championships, University High freshman sprinting sensation Dalencia Kittrell made it even hotter by finishing second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.68, advancing her to the state meet for the second straight season.
Alcoa’s Ashley Halter won the race in a meet record of 1:00.57.
“It feels so good to go to the state again,” Kittrell said. “I worked very hard to get to this point, so it felt good to have all the work pay off.
“The biggest key to my improvement is the last stretch of the race, especially the last 100.”
The University High boys 4x800 relay team of Braden Williams, Andreas Papas, Isaac Mussard and Harrison Harker won the event and improved on its Class A top ranking with a time of 8:46.10.
Freshman anchor leg Harrison Harker had to beat out Tyner Academy’s Javion Dixson in the dying stages of the race to get the win.
“(Dixson) caught me with like 250 to go and coming into the last 100, I really don’t know what came over me,” Harker said. “I found it deep inside me to finish out and win it. I think we can get a little bit faster, too.”
The other local qualifiers were Happy Valley’s Marcida Moore, who was second in the 100 hurdles (15.68), qualifying to go to the state meet for the third straight year, and University’s Melina Summey. Summey took second in the girls 3,200 with a time of 12:53.18.
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualified for the state meet in Murfreesboro. The next two best marks that did not qualify by place from across the state also got a bid to the big dance.
As opposed to previous years, results from Thursday’s meet were not embargoed as it was the last of the three Class A sectionals to compete.
Alcoa swept the team titles for the second straight season.
MEET RECORDS TUMBLE
In all, 21 meet records fell on what was a great day for track.
Before the biggest portion of the meet started, Alcoa’s Charlotte Tymon broke the meet record in the pentathlon, racking up 2,192 points.
Chattanooga Brainerd’s Danielle Dunning — a sophomore who leads the entire state in the 100 and the 200 — beat her own meet record with a time of 11.46 seconds in the 100. In the 200, Dunning scorched the oval again with a record run of 24.49.
Dunning was also part of the Lady Panthers’ record-setting 4x100 relay that clocked 50.05 seconds.
Fiona Eastman — a sophomore from the Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences — broke her own meet record from last season by over three feet with a clearance of 12-3 in the girls pole vault, which is second best in the state regardless of classification. She also came back later to break her own record in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.68.
South Greene’s Kieley Smith won the long jump and the triple jump in a meet record of 16-7¼ and 32-10, respectively.
West Greene’s Abbey Cox broke her own meet record in the shot put with a winning throw of 33-5.
Tyner Academy’s ZaShun Hubbard broke his own meet record in the 110 hurdles, crossing the line in 14.58 seconds. He also beat the meet record in the 300s, running 39.37.
Alcoa freshman Kacey Holliday won the girls 1,600 run in a meet record of 5:27.77, beating out one of the state’s top distance runners in Tellico Plains’ Darrah Wiseman on the final lap. Holliday also won the 3,200 in a meet record of 12:25.00.
The Lady Tornadoes also set a meet record in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:46.93, besting their own record. Alcoa also beat the meet record in the girls 4x400 relay with a sizzling 4:17.52.
Alcoa’s Anna Kate Baumann blasted the meet record in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.53, beating the previous one by almost four seconds.
On the boys side, Alcoa’s Jordan Harris claimed two meet records in the 100 (10.83) and 200 (21.44).
Tyner Academy’s Demetrii Lovick had an impressive performance in the 400, beating his own meet record by almost two seconds with a 49.87. Lovick was also part of the record-setting 4x400 relay that crossed in 3:31.98.
South Greene’s Blake May won the pole vault in a meet record of 12 feet.