University High swept Region 1-A boys and girls tennis titles Thursday on the ETSU tennis courts. It is the first season back for the Bucs programs in over two decades.
The boys scored a dramatic 4-3 victory over STEM Academy from Knoxville and the girls captured a 4-0 win over SESI from Maryville.
“I was extremely proud of how the kids played,” University High coach Matt Trivett said. “Skills will get you a seat at the table, but guts are what gets you across the finish line. They all played with a tremendous amount of heart. At this stage of competition, nothing is going to come to you. You have to go get it and they did that.”
Gavin Olsen and Sathvik Ramu won 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 to clinch the overall victory. Brady Weems and Graham Mefford won singles matches, and later teamed for a doubles victory.
The Bucs won the match despite No. 1 singles player Kirrillo Hnatusko being out with illness and everyone having to move up a spot.
Lily Medford, who played for Unicoi County last season, captured the No. 1 singles victory. Jordan Havert was victorious at No. 2, Kaylee DeGennero won at No. 3 singles days after winning the district individual title.
Annie Hayes triumphed at No. 4 singles, while Sofia Villaneuva lost in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 5 singles after the match was officially done.
Also deciding to play doubles, Medford and Havert teamed to win as the No. 1 duo, while DeGenerro and Hayes took the No. 2 victory.
The Bucs will host Meigs County in Thursday’s sectionals, while the Lady Bucs will take on Kingston.