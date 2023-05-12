University High swept Region 1-A boys and girls tennis titles Thursday on the ETSU tennis courts. It is the first season back for the Bucs programs in over two decades.

The boys scored a dramatic 4-3 victory over STEM Academy from Knoxville and the girls captured a 4-0 win over SESI from Maryville.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

