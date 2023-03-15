MURFREESBORO — Andrew Cole could tell right away University High would get quite a few open looks from long range. And he didn’t take long to capitalize.

The Buccaneers advanced to the state semifinal round for only the third time in program history, and first time since 2008, after taking down McKenzie 66-53 in Wednesday’s Class 1A quarterfinals at the Murphy Center.

