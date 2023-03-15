MURFREESBORO — Andrew Cole could tell right away University High would get quite a few open looks from long range. And he didn’t take long to capitalize.
The Buccaneers advanced to the state semifinal round for only the third time in program history, and first time since 2008, after taking down McKenzie 66-53 in Wednesday’s Class 1A quarterfinals at the Murphy Center.
A sophomore, Cole embraced the pressure of Tennessee’s biggest high school stage. His first trip to Murfreesboro resulted in a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, including six offensive boards. He shot 3-of-4 from 3-point range in the first quarter, finishing 9-of-14 from the field while also leading University in steals (2) and assists (4).
“Our bread and butter is 3-point shooting,” Cole said. “They were in that 2-3 zone, and they leave the gaps open, and we knew we can hit them. We’re confident shooters. We knew if we got the open shots, we could build that lead and keep it.”
Indeed they did, as the Buccaneers (23-12) never trailed in the game.
Cole’s three-point play with 3:15 remaining put UH ahead 60-51. Layups by Cole and Brady Weems in a 47-second stretch ended an 11-0 run, making it 66-51 at the 1:19 mark.
MURPHY CENTER
Junior guard A.J. Murphy hit twice from deep and 5-of-9 overall to finish with 16 points. His second-chance basket after Drew Finney’s rebound started University’s late 11-0 run.
The only Buccaneer to play all 32 minutes, Murphy faced the tall task of guarding McKenzie’s Austin-Peay football signee Marquez Taylor. The Rebels (21-6), who finished sixth in the final Associated Press poll, got within 48-46 after Taylor’s three-point play and short jumper in the third quarter. Taylor did finish with 22 points, but the Bucs maintained their lead. Cole’s jumper made it 50-46 entering the fourth.
“(Taylor) is very physical, very tough guy to stay in front of,” Murphy said. “I just wanted to come out and prove we could play with the best. I think we did that.”
Tate Surber had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Bryson Steele added 10 points for McKenzie — which had defeated UH in the 2019 state quarterfinal round.
TRIPLE THREAT
The Buccaneers made their first three attempts from deep — coming from Murphy, Cole and Pete Boynewicz. Jordan Carter’s triple broke a 13-13 tie, and Cole hit twice more from deep to build a 25-15 lead after one quarter.
Mason Croley made two of University High’s 10 3-point baskets. The Bucs shot 47.2% (25-of-53) overall, scoring 20 second-chance points.
But the stat that pleased coach Herman Rice the most — University High won the battle on the boards 33-30.
“They were one of the best rebounding technique teams I’ve seen (on film),” Rice said of McKenzie. “That was one of the worries I had going in was are we physical enough to box out and rebound with them. They answered that question.”
Finney, Boynewicz and Murphy combined for 15 rebounds. Carter and Croley accounted for the Buccaneers’ 13 bench points as well.
“We’ve had guys do that all season,” Rice said. “I tell our guys we’ve got about eight starters.”
UP NEXT
The Buccaneers play Middleton in the 1A semifinals Friday, with tip set for 3:45 p.m. EDT. Middleton eliminated defending champion East Robertson 68-58 Wednesday.