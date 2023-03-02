BLOUNTVILLE — No surprises here, at least not to University High boys coach Herman Rice. To him, the Buccaneers seemed destined from the moment they departed school.

Swept by Hampton during the regular season, University High defeated the Bulldogs for the second time in as many weeks. The Bucs won their first region title since 2019 with Thursday’s 49-45 win over Hampton in the 1-1A finals at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

