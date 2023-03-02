BLOUNTVILLE — No surprises here, at least not to University High boys coach Herman Rice. To him, the Buccaneers seemed destined from the moment they departed school.
Swept by Hampton during the regular season, University High defeated the Bulldogs for the second time in as many weeks. The Bucs won their first region title since 2019 with Thursday’s 49-45 win over Hampton in the 1-1A finals at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
“Riding over here on the bus, there wasn’t a word said,” Rice said. “They seemed focused, so I had a good feeling about it.”
No wonder, especially when University (21-12) took the lead for good with a 9-0 run to end the third quarter. Each time Hampton (25-8) cut the deficit to a point, the Buccaneers had an answer.
A.J. Murphy and Pete Boynewicz both knocked down 3-pointers, before Michael Anspaugh pulled the Bulldogs within 40-39 midway through the fourth. But after four free throws by Boynewicz — who also blocked a Bulldog shot in the paint — and an Andrew Cole layup, the Bucs led 46-39 in the final minute.
PETE PULLS THROUGH
Boynewicz, scoreless in the first half, made two layups in the third quarter before scoring 10 points in the fourth. He grabbed a loose ball and made a breakaway layup with 20 seconds left to make it 48-43 and finish with 14 points.
“I was just trying to help out the team, taking the best looks I possibly can,” Boynewicz said. “Shoutout to my teammates for passing it to me. Love them to death. Big win for our school.”
Boynewicz, a junior, also got to cut down the nets with his brothers — senior Michael and sophomore Patty.
Cole, the Region 1-1A tournament MVP, scored 11 first-half points before adding two more layups in the fourth quarter to end with 15.
“He shoots well in this gym,” Rice said. “We called timeout, and he said ‘give me the ball. I’m ready. I can make the shot.’ For a sophomore in a region tournament game to be that kind of a leader says a lot about what kind of kid he is.”
Mason Croley’s second 3-pointer put University ahead in the third quarter, and Boynewicz’s layup built a 32-28 lead entering the final period. Brady Weems and Murphy both had seven points.
DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Buccaneers didn’t allow any Bulldogs to score in double figures and surrendered just six third-quarter points after trailing 22-18 at the half.
Anspaugh led Hampton with nine points. Class 1A Mr. Basketball finalist Cadon Buckles, Hayden Campbell and Chance Point each had eight.
“We had several shots right on the rim roll around and out,” Hampton coach Ned Smith said. “Thought our kids played really hard. We’ve just got to refocus and get prepared (for sectionals) the best we can.”
UP NEXT
University hosts Greenback, and Hampton travels to Oneida for Monday’s Class 1A sectionals. Both games tip at 7 p.m.
Monday’s winners clinch a spot at the TSSAA state tournament in Murfreesboro.