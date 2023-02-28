BLOUNTVILLE — University High boys basketball coach Herman Rice was so pleased with the defensive effort, he hardly noticed Andrew Cole’s explosive first half.

The opposition certainly did. Cole scored all 20 of his points in the opening two quarters, helping ignite the Buccaneers’ 70-46 win over Cosby in Tuesday’s Region 1-1A semifinals at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you