BLOUNTVILLE — University High boys basketball coach Herman Rice was so pleased with the defensive effort, he hardly noticed Andrew Cole’s explosive first half.
The opposition certainly did. Cole scored all 20 of his points in the opening two quarters, helping ignite the Buccaneers’ 70-46 win over Cosby in Tuesday’s Region 1-1A semifinals at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
University High (20-12) earned its first region championship game and sectional appearances after a two-year absence with the win. The team will face Hampton, a 57-53 overtime winner over North Greene, for the Region 1-1A title Thursday. The Buccaneers defeated Hampton 66-58 for the District 1-1A crown.
“We knew we had to get a big lead if we wanted to win,” Cole said. “Our goal is to make it to Murfreesboro this year, and hopefully win, but we’ve got to get there first. I think we’re all excited, so we’ll soak it in today and tomorrow, and then we have to get back to work Thursday.”
Brady Weems added 18 points, and A.J. Murphy had 13. Cole and Weems combined for seven 3-pointers, with Pete Boynewicz making one in his eight-point effort.
University scored 18 consecutive points in the second quarter for a 38-10 lead, before taking a 45-15 advantage to the locker room. Weems and Murphy both hit transition layups to help begin the stretch before three consecutive 3-pointers in 55 seconds — two by Cole and another by Weems.
“Limiting any high school team to 15 points in a half is pretty dominating defense. That’s what makes me as a coach happy,” Rice said. “The last couple of games, we’ve not shot like we’re capable of shooting. Tonight we got hot and found a rhythm. We’ve been kind of waiting for them to get back to that.”
The Eagles, who finished 16-15, couldn’t get closer than 20 points after halftime.
HAMPTON WINS DOG FIGHT
Hampton lost its Mr. Basketball finalist and then lost the lead. But the Bulldogs didn’t lose their composure.
It took overtime, but Hampton survived North Greene 57-53 in Tuesday’s Region 1-1A semifinals at West Ridge.
Hampton (25-7), which had defeated North Greene in the regular season by 18 and 28 points, took a 45-34 lead with four minutes to play. But North Greene scored 12 consecutive points to take its first lead, along the way drawing a fifth foul against Cadon Buckles and ending his 18-point night with 2:08 left in the fourth quarter.
After scoring just two points in regulation, center Hayden Campbell delivered five of Hampton’s nine points in overtime. He put back a miss through contact for a three-point play with 39.3 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 55-53 lead.
“That was a big play right there,” Hampton coach Ned Smith said. “Just muscled that thing up.”
Chance Point helped seal Hampton’s 13th region championship and sectional berth since 2006 with a pair of steals in the final seconds — the first resulting in Michael Anspaugh’s breakaway layup.
Geno Carrico scored 11 points while matching Dylan Trivett with a team-high six rebounds. Anspaugh finished with nine points.
Jason Britton, North Greene’s all-time leading scorer, ended his historic junior season with a game-high 25 points.
Bennett McLain’s jump shot in the final seconds tied the game at 48 and forced overtime. Britton put North Greene (19-15) ahead 51-50 with his off-balance 3-pointer.
“He’s a great player, one of the best I ever coached against,” Smith said. ”Dylan and Chance did a super job on him. All the kids, they helped on him.”
UP NEXT
University High and Hampton meet Thursday at 7 p.m. for the Region 1-1A championship, before Monday’s Class 1A sectionals.