ROAN MOUNTAIN — Unicoi County spoiled a party on Friday night.
The Blue Devils used a consistent offensive attack to take a 49-8 victory over a short-handed Cloudland squad on homecoming night at Orr Field.
Nehemiah Edwards led Unicoi with 17 carries for 193 yards and three touchdowns, while Caleb Pelaez had 111 yards on two carries.
Unicoi improved to 7-1 on the year, while Cloudland fell to 2-5.
Gage McKinney led Cloudland with 70 yards on 29 carries and a score.
After Unicoi held Cloudland to an early three-and-out, the Highlanders’ defense got the ball back at midfield as Kingston Cole jumped on fumble. The Blue Devils, however, returned the favor as Edwards intercepted a Cloudland pass on fourth down.
Unicoi got things going on the ensuing drive as Pelaez scored from 40 yards out. Edwards scored on the next Blue Devils drive with a 45-yard touchdown.
Edwards and Pelaez scored in the second quarter as the Blue Devils took a 28-0 lead into the half.
The Blue Devils erased any thoughts of a Cloudland comeback in the third quarter. Edwards scored on a 3-yard run midway through the quarter and one play later Jay Snyder picked up a Cloudland pitch and raced 24 yards for a scoop and score.
The ‘Landers got on the board in the fourth as McKinney scored on a 3-yard run and Auston Caraway added the two-point conversion. Bransan Salts scored in the closing minutes to cap the scoring.
Unicoi finished with 336 rushing yards on 24 carries, with 294 coming from Edwards and Pelaez. Salts finished with 32 yards on four carries, while Blake Edney added an interception.
Hayden Arnett added seven carries for Cloudland for 43 yards, while Jacob Stinnett added an interception.
The Blue Devils stay on the road next week with a trip to West Greene, while Cloudland is set to travel to Jellico.
