A string of 10 straight points to start the fourth quarter was the difference in Thursday’s nonconference game at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium, as Unicoi County downed its third different Big Five foe of the season.

The Blue Devils downed Daniel Boone 67-52 behind a balanced scoring attack that saw four players reach double-figures.

