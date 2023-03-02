ELIZABETHTON — Same teams, same location, much different result.
Unicoi County rolled to a 56-36 victory over Volunteer in Thursday’s Region 1-3A boys championship game at Elizabethton’s Treadway Gym.
It was a rematch of the District 1-3A championship, which Volunteer won 64-55 on the same court nine days earlier. This time around, the Blue Devils had a 21-4 run over the second and third periods to turn the tide in their favor.
It is Unicoi County’s first regional championship team since the 2011 squad led by Logan Lyle, who went on to play professionally overseas. The Blue Devils (27-8) will host Knox Carter in next Monday’s sectional round with a state berth on the line.
To get there, Unicoi County coach Jordan Simmons reminded his team of last week’s game — in which Volunteer rallied from 16 points down to beat the Blue Devils.
“We reminded them of that every time out, and lot of how we played was the carryover from the district tournament,” Simmons said. “They called the timeout, but we told our guys to not let up. We had to be aggressive and keep playing our game.”
Tournament MVP Grant Hensley led the Blue Devils with 14 points. Eli Johnson and Lucas Slagle each came through with a dozen.
“This is something we’ve been working for the last four years,” Slagle said. “When we started this year, one of our main goals was going to (the state tournament in) Murfreesboro. It’s there right in front of us. Grant played great tonight, our freshmen guard did great and for Mason Hensley to step up and the way he played, that was huge. We feel like we’re playing well as a whole team.”
Volunteer (23-11), which was Region 1-3A runner-up for a second straight year, will go on the road to face Halls. The Falcons scored the first six points of the game before Unicoi County rallied to tie the game at 12 at the end of one quarter. In the middle of their big run, the Blue Devils took a 24-19 lead at the half.
Despite the best efforts of Joltin Harrison, the Falcons never had much of a chance to mount a comeback. Harrison, who set a school record in the quarterfinal round by making 10 3-point shots, was Volunteer’s leading scorer with 20 points. He scored 15 of the Falcons’ 17 points in the second half.
Volunteer coach Zach Crawford believed his team was still a little draggy from a double-overtime, semifinal win over Tennessee High two days earlier.
“That double-overtime game on Tuesday, you could tell we were still a little tired,” Crawford said. “Hats off to them, every 50/50 ball, they got them. We’re going to go home, get some rest and get ready for Halls. It’s unfortunate we have to travel to Knoxville, but I like our chances, especially when our guys get some rest. They really want it.”
Unicoi County showed off its versatility as freshmen guards Jackson Simmons and Kolby Jones locked down on Volunteer’s talented point guard Bradin Minton and combined to hold him to just four points. It was certainly a focus, as Minton controlled the action for the Falcons much of the postseason.
“We tried to jump the ball screens and keep the ball away from his left hand,” Jackson Simmons said. “He’s a great player, especially when he gets it in his left hand. That was the game plan to keep pushing him toward help. This win meant a lot, especially after how they beat us last week. To come back and beat them in an even bigger game, it’s a special feeling.”