Coaches picks
1. Unicoi County
2. Tennessee High
3. Volunteer
4. Elizabethton
5. Sullivan East
Unicoi County is the favorite in Upper Lakes Conference boys basketball thanks to the senior trio of Lucas Slagle, Grant Hensley and Eli Johnson.
Coach Jordan Simmons believes the Blue Devils are in a great position surrounded by his “Big 3” seniors.
Slagle, a 6-foot-6 post, was the District 1-3A tournament MVP last season, while Hensley and Johnson were all-conference performers.
Freshman point guard Jackson Simmons and Kolby Jones are other starters. Keilet Rodriguez, Stone Sparks, Caleb Peterson and Mason Hensley will play big roles off the bench, while Eli Riddell and Eli Hend- ricks should also contribute to the Blue Devils’ success.
“I feel like we have the pieces this year to be versatile in our style,” Coach Simmons said. “We have the athleticism to get out and press and play extremely fast when we need to. With our guards — Grant Hensley, Eli Johnson, Jackson Simmons and Kolby Jones — that gives us four guys who can really shoot the basketball consistently from the outside.
“When those four are out there around the perimeter, and we have Lucas inside, I think we become really, really hard to guard. It is just really exciting to think about the different combinations we have at our disposal.”
TENNESSEE HIGH
The Vikings are expected to make a major step forward with a year of experience under their belts.
Guards Maddox Fritts and Colin Brown look to be joined in the backcourt Daniel Boone transfer Creed Musick (6-3, Sr.). Leading returner Brandon Dufore (6-6, Sr.) and Zander Phllips (6-3, Soph.) add to a solid starting lineup.
Tennessee High also has some toughness and depth with Riley Gentry (6-0, Jr.), Jimmy Phipps (6-2, Jr.) and Josh Sizemore (5-8, Sr.). They look to play a pressure-packed brand of basketball.
“We will play up tempo,” Vikings coach Michael McMeans said. “We want to get up and down the floor and shoot the ball quickly. We want to play as fast as we can go, defend hard and create turnovers.”
VOLUNTEER
The Falcons return four key players as they follow up a historic season when they won a share of the Upper Lakes title.
Point guard Bradin Minton leads a talented group that includes shooting guard Joltin Harrison, small forward Andrew Knittel and center Cason Christian.
Blake Head rounds out a starting lineup for first-year coach Zach Crawford, who served as a Falcons assistant six seasons, the last four seasons under legendary coach Mike Poe.
Volunteer also features depth with small forward Tucker McClain, Conner Haynes, Nolan Amyx, Jackson Clonce and Luke Armstrong all expected to see playing time.
“We look to continue to build on what we have established the last couple of years under Coach Poe,” Crawford said. “We want a team that plays up-tempo offense and defense, but is disciplined enough to play a half-court game as well.”
ELIZABETHTON
There aren’t any returning starters for the Cyclones, but the trio of junior Mason Ball, senior Nate Stephens and senior Dalton Mitchell all played meaningful minutes last season.
Ball can be a dominant player inside, while Stephens and Mitchell give Elizabethton speed. Mac Paulson and Will Churchill round out a starting lineup.
There is some good upcoming talent with juniors Jackson Hobbs, Zack Bates, Eli Blevins and Luke Whaley, along with sophomore Andrew Barnett.
SULLIVAN EAST
The Patriots have only one starter, Masun Tate, returning from last season. However, the cupboard isn’t completely bare. Sullivan East has some good athletes with Tyler Cross, Drake Fisher, Corbin Laisure, Elijah Grubbs and Jacob Witcher all battling for playing time.
Also, look for the Patriots to play the style for which they’re known. They will try to push the basketball, attack offensively and defensively, and shoot the open 3s, free throws and layups.