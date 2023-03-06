ERWIN — The wait is over for Unicoi County.
The Blue Devils defeated Carter 77-63 in Monday’s Class 3A boys basketball sectional at the Devils Den to clinch their first state tournament appearance since 1986.
While Unicoi had been painstakingly close to returning to state, reaching the sectional round eight times since, this year’s group wasn’t about to let the chance to clinch a state berth on its home court slip away.
Unicoi County (28-8) led from start to finish, pulling ahead on a pair of 3-point goals by the team’s leading scorer Grant Hensley to open the game, stretching the lead when Hensley was on the bench in foul trouble and finally celebrating the program’s biggest win in decades.
“I’m so happy for our team and program,” Unicoi County coach Jordan Simmons said. “It has been 37 years and you think about all the great teams, all the great players who have come through this place. This is for all those guys.
"I look in the stands and see guys like Logan Lyle and Trevor Hensley, who were such great players and got so close. I’m ecstatic for our guys, our school and our community.”
The Hornets (24-11) got a herculean effort from guard Nick Ellis, who scored 26 of the team’s 29 points in the first half. He ended with a game-high 33 points, but the Hornets were never able to create enough of a buzz otherwise to get over the hump.
Unicoi County freshman guard Jackson Simmons held Ellis to seven points in the second half, while leading his team with 21 points overall. Eli Johnson followed with 18 points, while Hensley overcame the foul trouble to knock down four 3-point shots and score 17.
“My teammates stepped up,” Hensley said. “We were at halftime and they’re like, ‘We’re up nine and Grant has played like two minutes.’ I can even put into words what this means. I’m on Cloud Nine right now. It was a team effort tonight and we handled business. All I can say is we did it.”
Lucas Slagle did his part on the interior by scoring nine points and holding Carter’s Zion Oliver to just two. Kolby Jones contributed eight points to the victory.
The Blue Devils dominated the first half, up by 12 points before a 3-pointer by Nick Ellis at the buzzer made it 38-29 at the break.
Carter cut the lead to 41-39 in the third quarter with back-to-back scores by Ellis. The Blue Devils responded with Johnson hitting a 3-point shot to change the momentum back in their favor.
“We work on that shot every day in practice,” Johnson said. “I stayed ready throughout the game. I had an up and down first half, but I felt our time was coming. This win was a credit to how hard we play and our defense. We’ve got a deep team with a lot of guys who do good things.”
Ellis did his part to be a one-man wrecking crew. He nailed another 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to cut Unicoi County’s lead to 55-44. Zane Brown came up strong for Carter late, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the second half.
“He’s a super talented player and if anybody takes a chance on him in college, they’re getting a steal,” Carter coach Ray Wynn said about Ellis. “He plays so good fundamentally and he’s hard to guard because of that. He’s a phenomenal player, but so are the rest of them. Unicoi did exactly what they were supposed to do, but one word I use to describe our guys all year is resilient. They battled back so many times and are a coach’s dream.”
Still, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Blue Devils on their home court. Unicoi County made 11 shots from 3-point range, while coming up with the key stops when needed. Coach Simmons talked about what the win means for his team, particularly the seniors.
“This win means everything with all they’ve been through, how hard they’ve worked,” Coach Simmons said. “They deserve this so much. You don’t find three better people than our seniors — Grant Hensley, Eli Johnson and Lucas Slagle. They’re great basketball players, but even better kids.”