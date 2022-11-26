Unicoi County captured its sixth Hardee’s Classic championship Saturday night by holding off a determined David Crockett squad.
The only school with more Hardee’s titles is the host Crockett, which has played in all 33 versions of the tournament. David Crockett repeated as champion on the girls’ side with a win over Lakeway Christian.
On the boys’ side, tournament MVP Grant Hensley scored 21 points to lead the Blue Devils to a 63-55 victory over the Pioneers. His total nailing four free throws in the final 32 seconds. Hensley was carrying on a family legacy as his older brother, Trevor, was the 2016 Hardee’s Classic MVP.
“It’s a huge win for us. This is my first year making it past the first round and we took care of business with our senior leadership,” Hensley said. “We hit our free throws, but that’s a lot of work, a lot of hours you put in the gym. You just have to focus.”
To Hensley’s point, the Blue Devils’ experience showed. They went 20-for-23 at the free-throw line including 12-of-13 in the fourth quarter. Unicoi County’s talented post Lucas Slagle totaled 18 points. Jackson Simmons hit double figures with 10 points and Eli Johnson scored nine.
“You have Grant, Lucas and Eli, all multiple-year starters who have been through the gauntlet,” Unicoi County coach Jordan Simmons said. “In the fourth quarter, those guys really stepped up. This is a special tournament. I wasn’t lucky enough to play in it as a player because we didn’t play in it during that stretch.
“To be a part of it as an assistant to Coach (Michael) Smith when we won it in 2016 was a great time. You know you’re going to have good quality teams and we knew Crockett being in the championship, it was going to be a great atmosphere.”
Down 15-6 late in the first quarter, the Pioneers outscored the Blue Devils 21-9 the rest of the half. It included a 12-0 run which Bradley Gouge scored eight of their points. Gouge scored the final 11 points of the half for Crockett, which took a 27-24 lead into the break.
Unicoi County fought back to take a 43-40 lead heading into the final period and stayed ahead the rest of the way. Still, it was a big night for Crockett’s Colin Beason with 19 points and six rebounds.
Gouge finished with 15 points, while Arnold totaled 13 points and six assists. Reagan Cash finished off a strong tournament with eight points and seven rebounds.
“I told my guys I hate losing more than anybody that I know, but we played good enough to win and were in the ball game,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “I’m so proud of my team against who I believe is a top-three team with three of the top players in the area. We played really well, especially as young as we are.
“It’s exciting to know we’re getting better every ball game. Bradley Gouge, we did a walk-through at 9:30 this morning and he hasn’t left the gym since. He’s the most coachable kid we have.”
Third-place South Greene 55, Providence Academy 46
Up by four at the half, the Rebels opened the third quarter with a 14-2 run to down the Knights.
Providence Academy rallied to cut the lead to eight, but South Greene made the plays to keep the Knights at bay.
Jase Roderick recorded 15 points to lead South Greene. TJ Buckner accounted for 11 points and Hayden Birdwell ended with eight.
Cross Chadwick tallied 16 points for Providence. Sam McAllister contributed 10 points.
Fifth place Chuckey-Doak 70, North Greene 59
Christian Derry was a force inside with 31 points to lead the Black Knights over the Huskies.
The 6-foot-8 post player, got stronger as the game wore on with 22 of his points coming in the second half. Isaiah Treadway chimed in with 23 points and Ethan Grindstaff complemented their efforts with 13 points.
Jason Britton posted a team-best 24 points for North Greene. Luca May dropped a dozen points and Lawson Davenport added eight.
Seventh place Happy Valley 57, Unaka 49
Shane Williams picked up his first win as Happy Valley coach as Dakota Grindstaff posted a game-high 17 points.
The Warriors trailed 36-35 heading into the final quarter, but were strong in the late going. James Murray and Colby Chausse each netted 11 points in the Happy Valley victory. Tucker Shoun finished with eight points.
Unaka got 13-point efforts from both Landon Ramsey and Marcus Shomaker. Mason Wilson added 10 points for the Rangers.
———
GIRLS Championship David Crockett 64, Lakeway Christian 37
The Lady Pioneers got off to another fast start to repeat as girls champions at the Hardee’s Classic.
They scored the first 12 points of the game on their way to a 17-1 lead and a 36-15 advantage at the half. Crockett got off to fast starts throughout the tournament, scoring the first 30 points against University High and the first 15 against West Greene.
Tournament MVP Brylee Tullock had another huge output with 26 points, including seven 3-point goals.
Bella Ferguson had a double-double with 13 points and 13 assists. She dished out 32 assists over the final two games. Aaliyah Story accounted for 13 points and eight assists.
“We got after them early with it 20-4 at the end of the first quarter,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “That was credited to our defense and rebounding. Then, Brylee Tullock is a gamer. She had 75-80 points for the tournament and hit a bunch of big shots.
“Also, we got great games out of Bella Ferguson and Aaliyah Story. They’re playing well together and we’re getting better every day.”
Ellie Linx led the Lady Lions with 10 points. She was followed by Katie Whitaker with nine points and Halli Stuffle with eight.
Third place Chuckey-Doak 40, West Greene 38
Saniah Atchison banked in a shot with seven seconds left to lift the Lady Knights to the dramatic victory over the Lady Buffaloes. Faith Yokley led Chuckey-Doak with 13 points and Kennedy Brown finished with 11.
Breanna Ellis led West Greene with nine points.