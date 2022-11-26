Unicoi County captured its sixth Hardee’s Classic championship Saturday night by holding off a determined David Crockett squad.

The only school with more Hardee’s titles is the host Crockett, which has played in all 33 versions of the tournament. David Crockett repeated as champion on the girls’ side with a win over Lakeway Christian.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you