ERWIN — Unicoi County responded to a technical foul on head coach Jordan Simmons, and carried the emotion and momentum to a rare season sweep of Science Hill.
It was a 69-55 high school basketball win for the Blue Devils on Tuesday night at The Den.
Unicoi trailed by eight points after the technical midway through the third quarter, but finished the period with a flourish. The Blue Devils turned a 45-37 deficit into a four-point lead with a stunning 17-5 run.
“I would love to say (the technical) was the plan all along, but I got a little too into it,” Simmons said. “That’s something I apologize for. I love my guys and hopefully they respect me the way I respect them. Maybe they were trying to bail me out.”
The Blue Devils reached double digits in wins, improving to 10-2. On the other end of the spectrum, it was the ninth loss in 10 tries for the Hilltoppers.
In the girls game, Unicoi County — two weeks removed from a 54-18 drubbing at the hands of Science Hill — turned the tables and stunned the Lady Hilltoppers with a 42-35 decision.
TURNING THE TABLES
Lucas Slagle put the Blue Devils ahead 51-50 with a rebound and stick-back bucket. Grant Hensley capped off the outburst with a buzzer-beating trey that ignited an already robust-voiced crowd.
Unicoi also scored the first three points of the fourth quarter to extend its lead to 56-50. The Blue Devils also limited Science Hill to just five fourth-quarter points.
“It’s a learning experience for our kids,” Hilltoppers’ head coach Jon Higgins said. “We’re dealing with a really experienced, really good Unicoi County team. They’re one of the better teams in the state in Class 3A.
“I thought toward the end of the third quarter we made a couple of mistakes that really hurt us. The key for us is learning from those mistakes.”
LEADING THE WAY
Grant Hensley led Unicoi’s balanced scoring with 18 points. Jackson Simmons added 14 while Eli Johnson totaled 12. Lucas Slagle and Kolby Jones each totaled 10 points. Slagle led the Blue Devils with nine rebounds.
For Science Hill, Brady Lawson and Mason Wood each finished with 14 points. Wood knocked down four treys while Lawson added seven rebounds and four assists.
GIRLS
The Lady Blue Devils weren’t in control of the game from start to finish, but they never allowed Science Hill to get in that position.
“This was a great win for our team,” Lady Blue Devils’ head coach Brandon Broyles said. “Just a few weeks ago they beat us pretty good over there. My kids have worked hard, and this is a testament to them. It’s one of those program-building wins.”
Unicoi led by four points at halftime, trailed by one after three quarters, and put the game away with timely shots and collecting turnovers in the final eight minutes.
Olivia Bailey and Faith Bennett led the way offensively, totaling 12 and 10 points, respectively. Unicoi improved to 7-5 on the season.
The Lady Hilltoppers, who were coming off a near-upset of undefeated and defending state champion Bearden, suffered a tough blow when senior Aniya Pace went out in the first half with an injury. Kaylee Oler led Science Hill (6-5) in scoring with nine points.